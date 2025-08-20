VIDEO: Fife fishery fears £30k of fish could die within days as Ballo Reservoir dries up

A Fife fishery fears £30,000 of trout will die within days amid dramatically low water levels.

Ballo Fly Fishing Syndicate says members scooped more than 100 dead fish from Ballo Reservoir at the weekend.

And they claim the remaining stock is now struggling to survive in just 12 inches of water.

The syndicate blames Scottish Water for draining too much from the reservoir during weeks of hot weather.

Syndicate member Dougie Cooper told The Courier: “It’s panic stations.

“We’ll lose every one of those fish within a week unless they put more water in it.”

Ballo is one of six reservoirs in the Lomond Hills, supplying Fife towns with drinking water.

They work collectively to feed the local supply, with water able to flow between them at the turn of a valve.

‘Desperation stakes’ amid disagreement over Ballo Reservoir

Dougie insists water levels at the two reservoirs below Ballo are currently high.

However, he says Scottish Water is refusing to believe how shallow the water is.

“We’ve been fishing this water for 15 years,” he said,

“We’ve never seen it as low as this.

“When full to maximum it’s normally 17ft deep but last night there were just 12 inches of water.”

Despite that, Dougie says Scottish Water is insisting the depth is currently just under four metres.

“It’s astounding,” he said.

“There’s been a massive misunderstanding and we’re now at desperation stakes.”

Scottish Water acts after complaints

Scottish Water told The Courier it is aware of the concerns for the fish at Ballo Reservoir.

A spokesperson said the water level there was measured at 3.9m on Tuesday, a claim Dougie disputes.

And the flow from Harperleas, the reservoir above Ballo, has now been increased as a result.

The spokesperson added: “Ballo Reservoir levels are lower than average due to a prolonged period of reduced rainfall and high demand.

“As such, we have increased the flow from the upstream Harperleas Reservoir into Ballo as we continue to monitor and manage water resources to ensure we maintain normal supplies to customers.”

Water levels are also low at Glendevon Reservoir, as our drone images show.