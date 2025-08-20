VIDEO: Fife fishery fears £30k of fish could die within days as Ballo Reservoir dries up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Fife fishery fears £30k of fish could die within days as Ballo Reservoir dries up

A Fife fishing syndicate claims Scottish Water has put their stock at risk by failing to recognise how shallow the reservoir is.

By Claire Warrender

A Fife fishery fears £30,000 of trout will die within days amid dramatically low water levels.

Ballo Fly Fishing Syndicate says members scooped more than 100 dead fish from Ballo Reservoir at the weekend.

And they claim the remaining stock is now struggling to survive in just 12 inches of water.

A dead fish floats on Ballo reservoir
A dead fish on the surface of Ballo Reservoir in Fife. Image: Supplied by Dougie Cooper

The syndicate blames Scottish Water for draining too much from the reservoir during weeks of hot weather.

Syndicate member Dougie Cooper told The Courier: “It’s panic stations.

“We’ll lose every one of those fish within a week unless they put more water in it.”

Ballo is one of six reservoirs in the Lomond Hills, supplying Fife towns with drinking water.

They work collectively to feed the local supply, with water able to flow between them at the turn of a valve.

‘Desperation stakes’ amid disagreement over Ballo Reservoir

Dougie insists water levels at the two reservoirs below Ballo are currently high.

However, he says Scottish Water is refusing to believe how shallow the water is.

“We’ve been fishing this water for 15 years,” he said,

“We’ve never seen it as low as this.

Ballo Reservoir where the water level has dropped dramatically
Fish have been dying as the water level drops at Ballo Reservoir. Image: Supplied by Dougie Cooper

“When full to maximum it’s normally 17ft deep but last night there were just 12 inches of water.”

Despite that, Dougie says Scottish Water is insisting the depth is currently just under four metres.

“It’s astounding,” he said.

“There’s been a massive misunderstanding and we’re now at desperation stakes.”

Scottish Water acts after complaints

Scottish Water told The Courier it is aware of the concerns for the fish at Ballo Reservoir.

A spokesperson said the water level there was measured at 3.9m on Tuesday, a claim Dougie disputes.

And the flow from Harperleas, the reservoir above Ballo, has now been increased as a result.

The spokesperson added: “Ballo Reservoir levels are lower than average due to a prolonged period of reduced rainfall and high demand.

“As such, we have increased the flow from the upstream Harperleas Reservoir into Ballo as we continue to monitor and manage water resources to ensure we maintain normal supplies to customers.”

Water levels are also low at Glendevon Reservoir, as our drone images show.

The water level at Ballo Reservoir in the Lomond Hills is dramatically low.
The water level at Ballo Reservoir in the Lomond Hills is dramatically low.
The water level at Ballo Reservoir in the Lomond Hills is dramatically low.
The water level at Ballo Reservoir in the Lomond Hills is dramatically low.
