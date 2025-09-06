Perth resident fights council over neighbour’s 7m-high hedge

A Perth resident has vowed to fight the council over calls to tackle her neighbour’s seven-metre-high hedge.

Kinnoull resident Keri Weatherhogg asked Perth and Kinross Council in May to force her neighbour, Maria Norwell, to reduce the height of a boundary hedge in her back garden.

Ms Weatherhogg argued that the hedge on Mount Tabor Road – which hangs into her garden – had become so high that her gardener was no longer able to trim it, and that it could pose a danger to her house.

However, Perth and Kinross Council disagreed and refused the application.

Residents can apply to the council for action to be taken against high hedges if they feel they are having an adverse effect on their property.

Council says Perth high hedge is being maintained regularly

Council trees enforcement officer Paul Kettles wrote: “It is noted that the hedge has been subject to regular maintenance by the owner, and has been managed at a height that the hedge owners consider acceptable.

“Further, the owner has confirmed that the hedge will be subject to regular cutting, including the height of the hedge being controlled.

“I do not consider that that the height of the height of the hedge is in itself impacting

the building of the new structure.”

Now, Ms Weatherhogg has appealed the case to the Scottish Government, which will make a final decision.

Her appeal document said: “My reason for initially requesting the reduction in height of the hedge is that it cannot be maintained on my side of the boundary.

“I have a professional gardener who trims this hedge because it (is) so high.

“On his last visit, he brought it to my attention, explaining that it had become too

high for trimming and as a result it is growing into my garden and becoming top-heavy.”

She also claims the hedge is taller than the height of her home and blocks

light to the east side windows.

The hedge comprises a 7.2-metre laburnum as well as Leyland cypress and honeysuckle trees.

Resident calls for 2m decrease in height of Perth hedge

Ms Weatherhogg says a two-metre decrease in height would make a big difference.

“If the hedge was reduced by two metres, it would allow maintenance of the full height of the hedge on both sides and therefore prevent damage to my dwelling,” she added.

The Scottish Government’s planning appeals department has written to hedge owner Ms Norwell, asking if she wishes to make any comments on the case.

The council has also been asked for its response by the government reporter.

Neither Ms Weatherhogg nor Ms Norwell have responded to requests by The Courier for comment.