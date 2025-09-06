Perth resident fights council over neighbour’s 7m-high hedge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth resident fights council over neighbour’s 7m-high hedge

Keri Weatherhogg fears the hedge in Kinnoull could pose a danger to her home - but the local authority disagrees.

By Stephen Eighteen
Hedgerow at Hollyhurst, Mount Tarbor Road, Perth
The high hedge on Mount Tarbor Road, Perth, at the centre of the dispute. Image: Perth and Kinross Council planning portal

A Perth resident has vowed to fight the council over calls to tackle her neighbour’s seven-metre-high hedge.

Kinnoull resident Keri Weatherhogg asked Perth and Kinross Council in May to force her neighbour, Maria Norwell, to reduce the height of a boundary hedge in her back garden.

Ms Weatherhogg argued that the hedge on Mount Tabor Road – which hangs into her garden – had become so high that her gardener was no longer able to trim it, and that it could pose a danger to her house.

However, Perth and Kinross Council disagreed and refused the application.

Residents can apply to the council for action to be taken against high hedges if they feel they are having an adverse effect on their property.

Council says Perth high hedge is being maintained regularly

Council trees enforcement officer Paul Kettles wrote: “It is noted that the hedge has been subject to regular maintenance by the owner, and has been managed at a height that the hedge owners consider acceptable.

“Further, the owner has confirmed that the hedge will be subject to regular cutting, including the height of the hedge being controlled.

“I do not consider that that the height of the height of the hedge is in itself impacting
the building of the new structure.”

Now, Ms Weatherhogg has appealed the case to the Scottish Government, which will make a final decision.

The hedge overlooking the property.
The council insists the hedge is being maintained properly. Image: Perth and Kinross Council planning portal

Her appeal document said: “My reason for initially requesting the reduction in height of the hedge is that it cannot be maintained on my side of the boundary.

“I have a professional gardener who trims this hedge because it (is) so high.

“On his last visit, he brought it to my attention, explaining that it had become too
high for trimming and as a result it is growing into my garden and becoming top-heavy.”

She also claims the hedge is taller than the height of her home and blocks
light to the east side windows.

The hedge comprises a 7.2-metre laburnum as well as Leyland cypress and honeysuckle trees.

Resident calls for 2m decrease in height of Perth hedge

Ms Weatherhogg says a two-metre decrease in height would make a big difference.

“If the hedge was reduced by two metres, it would allow maintenance of the full height of the hedge on both sides and therefore prevent damage to my dwelling,” she added.

The Scottish Government’s planning appeals department has written to hedge owner Ms Norwell, asking if she wishes to make any comments on the case.

The council has also been asked for its response by the government reporter.

Neither Ms Weatherhogg nor Ms Norwell have responded to requests by The Courier for comment.

