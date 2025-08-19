New Perth High School WILL have separate boys and girls toilets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Perth High School WILL have separate boys and girls toilets

It follows concerns that the £80m new Perth High School would fall foul of a court ruling that pupils must be provided with single-sex toilets.

By Morag Lindsay
Martin Shaw in suit and tie
Perth High School head teacher Martin Shaw has briefed parents on changes to the toilets. Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Families have been assured the new Perth High School WILL have separate boys and girls toilets when it opens on Thursday.

Head teacher Martin Shaw has confirmed the school is making alterations to provide fully single-sex facilities.

It follows concerns about the impact of a recent Court of Session ruling that Scottish schools must provide separate male and female toilets.

New Perth High School exterior, showing a curved, three-storey building
Last-minute changes are being made to the toilets at the new Perth High School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth and Kinross Council said last week it was still awaiting Scottish Government guidance on the schools under its control.

These included the £80 million Perth High School, which was designed with a mix of single-sex and gender-neutral toilets for up to 1,600 pupils.

‘Considerable interest’ in Perth High School toilets

Mr Shaw has written to parents and carers, clarifying the arrangements for toilets at Perth High School ahead of the start of term.

He says there has been “considerable interest” in the issue.

Martin Shaw, smiling in three-piece suit and checked tie
New Perth High School head teacher Martin Shaw. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

And he explains: “While the new Perth High School was originally designed to allow fully-enclosed unisex toilet cubicles, there is scope to alter this arrangement to provide fully single-sex facilities, which we have done.

“We already have designated male/female public toilets on the first and second floor in our new school.

“This is an area that was designed to be mixed, but with separate designated space, on the ground floor. This area is being altered.”

Unizex toilet sign with male and female figures against blue background
Some of the Perth High School toilets were originally designed for use by boys and girls. Image: Shutterstock

Mr Shaw also assures families: “As a school we take the safety and wellbeing of our pupils extremely seriously and always work to allay any concerns our young people and their parents or carers may have.”

Perth and Kinross Council confirms high school toilets arrangements

Perth and Kinross Council previously said it had nine schools with mixed-sex facilities.

They include Bertha Park High School, which opened in 2019, and was built with gender-neutral toilets.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council has clarified the arrangements for the new Perth High School toilets. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “While the new Perth High School was originally designed to allow fully enclosed unisex toilet cubicles, the design arrangements have allowed the provision of fully single-sex facilities.

“There will therefore be separate facilities for both male and female pupils when the school opens to pupils later this week.”

Court rulings spark change

April’s Court of Session judgment was made in a case brought against Scottish Borders Council by parents concerned about a new primary school that had been built with only gender-neutral toilets.

The decision came after the UK Supreme Court unanimously ruled a woman is defined by biological sex under equalities law.

Susan Smith and Marion Calder smiling and clasping hands in the air outside court
Susan Smith and Marion Calder of the For Women Scotland group outside the Supreme Court. Image: Shutterstock.

Following the Supreme Court judgment, the Equality and Human Rights Commission issued an interim update on its guidance.

It said: “Schools must provide separate single-sex toilets for boys and girls over the age of eight.

“Pupils who identify as trans girls (biological boys) should not be permitted to use the girls’ toilet or changing facilities, and pupils who identify as trans boys (biological girls) should not be permitted to use the boys’ toilet or changing facilities.”

Dundee case sparked concerns

Calls to ban unisex toilets in schools have been made previously after an incident at a secondary school in Dundee.

A 15-year-old boy was charged in connection with voyeurism in December 2024.

A female pupil reportedly found a phone hidden – with the camera switched on – inside a toilet roll holder.

The device was said to contain hundreds of videos and images of naked girls.

