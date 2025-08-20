Cyclists WILL be counted as measure of success on Arbroath’s Place for Everyone

Cyclist numbers on Arbroath’s new active travel route will be taken as an indicator of the £14 million scheme’s success.

Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are finding their way in A Place for Everyone.

For the first time since April 2024, the A92 through the centre of town is free from road restrictions.

The joint Sustrans and Angus Council project opened six weeks ahead of schedule.

Main contractor Balfour Beatty is now adding the finishing touches.

And council chiefs say the number of bikes on the new cycle path will be part of the measure of success.

Cyclist numbers to be part of Place for Everyone evaluation

A council spokesperson said: “User numbers were surveyed pre-project and will be surveyed again as part of the Sustrans ongoing monitoring and evaluation of projects.”

Sustrans provided £10m of the project cost, with the remainder coming from the local authority.

The sustainable transport charity uses a range of tools and approaches to project and evaluate the success of its Places for Everyone programme.

These include quantitative and qualitative data.

Future reports are expected to also include information on the economic benefit to Arbroath.

Some businesses say their trade was badly affected during the lengthy construction phase.

In the meantime, the council said locals will still see contractors on Burnside Drive.

“Finishing works are ongoing at the moment,” the council added.

“Although traffic management has been removed, the project is not yet finished.

“Balfour Beatty will be onsite for a couple of weeks yet, picking off the remaining small jobs.

“Street furniture is being installed – benches, bins and cycle racks at a number of locations along the route and the main public realm areas.

“East Grimsby was completed last week for example.”

It could be six months before landscaping is completed to deliver the full effect of design images.

Events organised to mark Place for Everyone milestone

Details of events to mark the scheme’s opening have also been released.

These include:

Sunday August 24: Dundee Instrumental Band playing at Brothock Bridge 2pm – 3pm

Sunday September 7: Cycle Hub-led rides, Dr Bike and crazy bikes 10am-3pm at Brothock Bridge

Sunday September 7: Arbroath and Carnoustie Band playing at Brothock Bridge 2pm – 3pm

Sunday September 14: Cycle Hub-led rides 10am-3pm at Brothock Bridge

Sunday September 14: Forfar Pipe Band playing at Guthrie Port and Brothock Bridge 2pm – 3pm

An official opening will take place next spring once the landscaping is complete.

We tried out the new cycle path from Guthrie Port to Gayfield following its early opening last week.