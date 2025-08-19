‘Life-changing’ surgery sought for Alyth war hero who has had Parkinson’s for a decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Life-changing’ surgery sought for Alyth war hero who has had Parkinson’s for a decade

A fundraiser has been launched for Ewan Fleming, who served for 34 years.

By Lucy Scarlett
Alyth's Jane and Ewan Fleming.
War hero Ewan Fleming with his wife Jane. Image: Jane Fleming

A fundraiser has been launched for a Tayside war hero who has been battling Parkinson’s disease for the past decade.

Ewan Fleming, 66, from Alyth, served 34 years in the Parachute Regiment of the British Army.

Since being diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2015, his condition has progressively worsened.

Several fundraising efforts have been launched to help Ewan undergo a medical procedure that could restore some of his independence.

Ewan Fleming: ‘I had a fantastic time in the army and I would do it all again tomorrow’

Ewan joined the armed forces in 1982 and appeared as a young recruit in the BBC documentary The Paras.

During his career, he completed operational tours in Northern Ireland, Iraq and Afghanistan.

He retired as a Sergeant Major at the age of 55.

A year later, he began to notice his left thumb shaking – an early symptom of Parkinson’s.

“As the condition developed, I had to give up my work as an electrician after leaving the Army,” he said.

“I had a fantastic time in the army and I would do it all again tomorrow if I could.”

Ewan Fleming.
Ewan Fleming is a decorated war hero. Image: Jane Fleming

Ewan now serves as chairperson of the Tayside Branch of the Parachute Regiment Association, a Dundee-based social group for veterans.

The group’s secretary, and Ewan’s long-time friend from the Army, Eddie Geissler, has organised one of the fundraising campaigns.

Eddie said: “He’s someone who has spent his life standing up for others, never asking for anything in return.

“Now, as he faces the toughest fight of his life, we have the chance – and the duty – to stand up for him.”

Fundraiser launched for Alyth war hero

Ewan needs a procedure called Deep Brain Stimulation, which costs £85,000.

His Parkinson’s is advancing so quickly that he cannot afford to wait for treatment through the NHS.

More than £11,000 has already been raised through a GoFundMe page, as well as donations from SSAFA and Support Our Paras, two armed forces charities.

“It’s a huge operation. It’s all to do with the brain,” Ewan said.

“They cut your skull open, drill two holes in it, put two probes in it, followed by a wire and a battery pack which gets put on your chest.

He served in the army for 34 years. Image: Jane Fleming

“It means if I start shaking really bad in my arms – which I often do – it’ll cut that out.

“It’ll just be a lot better for me, and I won’t have to take so many pills.”

Once the fundraising goal is met, Ewan will be able to travel to London next year for the surgery.

“The operation would be absolutely life-changing,” he added.

“I might be able to drive again, might be able to walk without help, just be able to do normal things again.

“It’s been truly amazing the help and support from people I don’t even know!

“It brings a smile to my face.

“Especially in this age when people are so poor, and someone gives me even £10 – it means so much.”

You can support the fundraising appeal here.

