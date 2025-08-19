‘Life-changing’ surgery sought for Alyth war hero who has had Parkinson’s for a decade

A fundraiser has been launched for a Tayside war hero who has been battling Parkinson’s disease for the past decade.

Ewan Fleming, 66, from Alyth, served 34 years in the Parachute Regiment of the British Army.

Since being diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2015, his condition has progressively worsened.

Several fundraising efforts have been launched to help Ewan undergo a medical procedure that could restore some of his independence.

Ewan Fleming: ‘I had a fantastic time in the army and I would do it all again tomorrow’

Ewan joined the armed forces in 1982 and appeared as a young recruit in the BBC documentary The Paras.

During his career, he completed operational tours in Northern Ireland, Iraq and Afghanistan.

He retired as a Sergeant Major at the age of 55.

A year later, he began to notice his left thumb shaking – an early symptom of Parkinson’s.

“As the condition developed, I had to give up my work as an electrician after leaving the Army,” he said.

“I had a fantastic time in the army and I would do it all again tomorrow if I could.”

Ewan now serves as chairperson of the Tayside Branch of the Parachute Regiment Association, a Dundee-based social group for veterans.

The group’s secretary, and Ewan’s long-time friend from the Army, Eddie Geissler, has organised one of the fundraising campaigns.

Eddie said: “He’s someone who has spent his life standing up for others, never asking for anything in return.

“Now, as he faces the toughest fight of his life, we have the chance – and the duty – to stand up for him.”

Fundraiser launched for Alyth war hero

Ewan needs a procedure called Deep Brain Stimulation, which costs £85,000.

His Parkinson’s is advancing so quickly that he cannot afford to wait for treatment through the NHS.

More than £11,000 has already been raised through a GoFundMe page, as well as donations from SSAFA and Support Our Paras, two armed forces charities.

“It’s a huge operation. It’s all to do with the brain,” Ewan said.

“They cut your skull open, drill two holes in it, put two probes in it, followed by a wire and a battery pack which gets put on your chest.

“It means if I start shaking really bad in my arms – which I often do – it’ll cut that out.

“It’ll just be a lot better for me, and I won’t have to take so many pills.”

Once the fundraising goal is met, Ewan will be able to travel to London next year for the surgery.

“The operation would be absolutely life-changing,” he added.

“I might be able to drive again, might be able to walk without help, just be able to do normal things again.

“It’s been truly amazing the help and support from people I don’t even know!

“It brings a smile to my face.

“Especially in this age when people are so poor, and someone gives me even £10 – it means so much.”

You can support the fundraising appeal here.