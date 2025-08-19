News 2 people taken to hospital after crash on busy Kirkcaldy road Emergency services were called to Oriel Road. By Finn Nixon August 19 2025, 3:54pm August 19 2025, 3:54pm Share 2 people taken to hospital after crash on busy Kirkcaldy road Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5313424/two-people-hospital-crash-kirkcaldy/ Copy Link 0 comment Oriel Road in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps Two people have been taken to hospital after a two-car crash on a busy road on the outskirts Kirkcaldy. Two ambulances and two fire engines were called to a collision on Oriel Road at just before noon on Tuesday. Both people were taken to Victoria Hospital. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it helped make the scene safe. A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 11.57am to attend a two-car road traffic collision on Oriel Road, Kirkcaldy. “Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and two patients were transported to the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.”
