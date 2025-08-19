2 people taken to hospital after crash on busy Kirkcaldy road

Two people have been taken to hospital after a two-car crash on a busy road on the outskirts Kirkcaldy.

Two ambulances and two fire engines were called to a collision on Oriel Road at just before noon on Tuesday.

Both people were taken to Victoria Hospital.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it helped make the scene safe.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 11.57am to attend a two-car road traffic collision on Oriel Road, Kirkcaldy.

“Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and two patients were transported to the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.”