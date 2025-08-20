New moves in Tesco plans for long-awaited Pitlochry supermarket

Pitlochry residents have welcomed signs that the town’s long-delayed new Tesco store might finally be on the way.

Locals say fencing is being erected at the Bridge Street site this week.

And a number of new documents have been published on the Perth and Kinross Council planning portal.

They include fresh drawings of how the new supermarket might look.

An environmental management plan for the construction phase has also been made public.

Tesco ‘excited’ about Pitlochry progress

It had been hoped that the Tesco store would open to shoppers in May 2025.

Planning permission for a supermarket on the site, near the junction of Perth Road and Bridge Road, was initially granted in 2011.

At the time, it was Sainsbury’s which intended to open there.

The chain pulled out four years later, deeming the proposal “not viable”.

The plans are now being progressed by Dundee-based developer West Ranga Group, which would lease the site to Tesco.

The Courier asked Tesco for an update on the start of works, or an opening date for the Pitlochry store.

Instead the company provided a statement.

A spokesperson said: “We’re always looking for the best ways to serve local communities and we’re excited to be opening a new Tesco superstore in Pitlochry.

“We will keep the local community updated with our plans as we get closer to opening.”

Communication with neighbours is key

Clark Contracts has been hired to design and build the new supermarket.

Its 28-page environmental management plan says the official site working hours will be 7.30am to 5pm, Monday to Thursday, with a 3.30pm finish on Fridays.

No routine work is planned for weekends.

The core path along the riverfront is not part of the construction site, and the public should have full access to it throughout the works.

However, it may have to be closed at some point for the job to be completed, and the council has given permission for this to go ahead.

Delivery vehicles will aim to avoid peak traffic hours, and a road sweeper will ensure no mud is left on the public path and access roads.

The plan also sets out how the builders intend to communicate with people in nearby residential areas.

It says: “The maintenance of good relations, effective communication and implementation of strategies to reduce disruption will form an important aspect of the successful management of this project.”

Pitlochry currently has a Co-op on West Moulin Road.

Its nearest Tesco stores are in Blairgowrie 23 miles away and Perth 30 miles away.