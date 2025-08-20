New moves in Tesco plans for long-awaited Pitlochry supermarket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New moves in Tesco plans for long-awaited Pitlochry supermarket

Pitlochry residents are reporting signs of activity on the site of the proposed Tesco store in the town

By Morag Lindsay
Artist impression of Tesco store with care parked outside
How the new Tesco store in Pitlochry might look. Image: Sheridan Keane/West Ranga

Pitlochry residents have welcomed signs that the town’s long-delayed new Tesco store might finally be on the way.

Locals say fencing is being erected at the Bridge Street site this week.

And a number of new documents have been published on the Perth and Kinross Council planning portal.

They include fresh drawings of how the new supermarket might look.

An environmental management plan for the construction phase has also been made public.

Tesco ‘excited’ about Pitlochry progress

It had been hoped that the Tesco store would open to shoppers in May 2025.

Planning permission for a supermarket on the site, near the junction of Perth Road and Bridge Road, was initially granted in 2011.

Map showing Tesco store location next to green field and river Tummel
A map showing the location of the proposed Tesco store by the riverside in Pitlochry. Image: Smith Design Associates/Perth and Kinross Council

At the time, it was Sainsbury’s which intended to open there.

The chain pulled out four years later, deeming the proposal “not viable”.

The plans are now being progressed by Dundee-based developer West Ranga Group, which would lease the site to Tesco.

The Courier asked Tesco for an update on the start of works, or an opening date for the Pitlochry store.

Instead the company provided a statement.

Architect drawing showing long, low supermarket frontage
The latest drawings for the Pitlochry Tesco store. Image: Smith Design Associates/Perth and Kinross Council

A spokesperson said: “We’re always looking for the best ways to serve local communities and we’re excited to be opening a new Tesco superstore in Pitlochry.

“We will keep the local community updated with our plans as we get closer to opening.”

Communication with neighbours is key

Clark Contracts has been hired to design and build the new supermarket.

Its 28-page environmental management plan says the official site working hours will be 7.30am to 5pm, Monday to Thursday, with a 3.30pm finish on Fridays.

No routine work is planned for weekends.

An aerial CGI of the planned Tesco in Pitlochry
An image of how the Pitlochry Tesco store might look. Image: Sheridan Keane/West Ranga

The core path along the riverfront is not part of the construction site, and the public should have full access to it throughout the works.

However, it may have to be closed at some point for the job to be completed, and the  council has given permission for this to go ahead.

Delivery vehicles will aim to avoid peak traffic hours, and a road sweeper will ensure no mud is left on the public path and access roads.

The plan also sets out how the builders intend to communicate with people in nearby residential areas.

It says: “The maintenance of good relations, effective communication and implementation of strategies to reduce disruption will form an important aspect of the successful management of this project.”

Pitlochry currently has a Co-op on West Moulin Road.

Its nearest Tesco stores are in Blairgowrie 23 miles away and Perth 30 miles away.

Conversation