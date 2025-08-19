VIDEO: Chinook helicopter takes off from Dundee Airport as military exercise begins

Chinook helicopters will be flying low across Tayside and Fife for the next two weeks.

Locals have reported seeing the military aircraft flying low across the region in recent days.

The helicopters were spotted at Tulliallan Police College on Monday afternoon and have since landed at Dundee Airport and Leuchars Aerodrome.

A video, captured by Jacqui Herrington on Tuesday afternoon, shows one of the helicopters taking off from the airport.

It comes after the public was warned of round-the-clock low-flying helicopters and the sound of gunfire amid three weeks of military training exercises.

Some of the training will be conducted near Kirriemuir in Angus and Crieff in Perth and Kinross.

Crews from RAF Benson, in Oxfordshire, will be stationed at Leuchars until August 29.

Horse riders have been advised to wear high-visibility clothing so pilots avoid flying low nearby.

A flying notice issued by RAF Lossiemouth reads: “Chinooks from 28 (AC) Squadron have arrived at Leuchars Aerodrome for Exercise Kukri Dawn.

“All horse-riders are advised to wear hi-vis so pilots can avoid low-flying near you when possible.

“Operating throughout different areas of Scotland, the teams will be operating alongside the British Army, Royal Navy, and Emergency Services, showcasing the power of joint operations and inter-service collaboration.”

What is a Chinook helicopter?

According to the Royal Air Force (RAF), the Chinook is a “highly versatile support helicopter”.

They can be operated from land bases or ships into a diverse range of environments, from the Arctic to the desert or jungle.

They are primarily used for trooping, resupply and evacuating casualties from the battlefield.

It can carry around 55 troops and roughly 10 tonnes of mixed cargo and has two rotor blades.