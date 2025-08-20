Kirkcaldy High Street shop fire probe ends with no arrests

The investigation into a major fire at an empty shop on Kirkcaldy High Street has concluded.

Around 30 firefighters tackled the blaze at the former Poundstretcher building on March 30.

Flames were seen shooting from the back of the building on Thistle Street, next to the former Society nightclub.

Six fire crews raced to the scene and found the ground floor of the building “well alight” on arrival.

There were no reports of any casualties, but police were treating the blaze as deliberate.

Photos taken by The Courier the following morning showed that the former shop had been gutted in the fire.

Nearly five months later, the force has confirmed its investigation into the fire has concluded, and nobody has been arrested.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “No one has been arrested, and inquiries are complete.

“However, should new information come to light, then that too will be thoroughly investigated.”

The fire happened just weeks after plans had been approved for a renovation of the High Street side of the building.

The Courier previously revealed that plans to redevelop the fire-hit Thistle Street side had been put on hold as a result of the blaze.