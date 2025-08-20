Person dies after being hit by train near Bridge of Allan railway station

A person has died after being hit by a train on the railway line near Bridge of Allan.

Emergency services were called to the incident shortly before 5am on Wednesday.

The railway line between Stirling and Perth was closed until just before 9am.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to a report of a casualty on the tracks just before 5am today near Bridge of Allan railway station.

“Officers and paramedics attended and, sadly, a person was pronounced deceased.

“The incident is not thought to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the procurator fiscal.”

ScotRail services disrupted

Trains between Glasgow Queen Street and Perth, Dundee, Aberdeen and Inverness were cancelled and delayed.

Disruption lasted until shortly before 10am.

One user posted on X saying commuters at Stirling station had been left “puzzled” due to the lack of information from ScotRail.

Neither the app nor the website was showing any delays or cancellations.

The train operator said it was dealing with an IT issue that wasn’t “allowing information to pull through”.