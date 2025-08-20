Crisis-hit Crieff care home narrowly avoids being shut down after more scathing inspections

A Crieff care home has narrowly avoided being shut down by the Care Inspectorate after a series of monitoring inspections.

BCG Dalnaglar Nursing Home was issued a letter of serious concern after a follow-up visit was changed to a full inspection due to the treatment of patients.

The change was due to inspectors deciding the home was not meeting the urgent improvements set during previous visits.

Due to the unsatisfactory levels of care, the Care Inspectorate applied for the emergency cancellation of the home’s registration.

This came after the Comrie Road home was branded ‘weak’ in several areas after a visit in March.

In the report for the May inspection, Dalnaglar was given a 1 – the lowest mark available – for leadership, staff and wellbeing support.

Inspectors found that some of the patients’ needs were dismissed by staff, with some being told to wait for their care to be delivered.

They also witnessed some patients receiving abrupt responses from carers.

Crieff care home avoids being shut down after inspections

Inspectors found that wellbeing checks were not being consistently carried out.

Care and support was seen to be task-oriented rather than tailored to individual needs and preferences.

Some patients also had no means to call for assistance, and during periods of hot weather, some room temperatures exceeded 28C.

This led inspectors to become ‘seriously concerned’ about patients’ experiences, declaring they were not confident that people who live in Dalnaglar were safe.

Concerns were shared with the leadership team, who were asked to take prompt action to address them.

Despite warnings, inspectors found that concerns were not always acknowledged.

The report said: “We had to seek assurances on several occasions about the same matters.

“(We) found that the leadership team repeatedly failed to recognise or action

concerns raised about people’s safety.”

Concerns raised over patients’ wellbeing at Dalnaglar Nursing Home

Inspectors later spoke with staff members, who said they lacked confidence in the leadership.

They claimed the management team had “unrealistic” expectations about how much they could do.

They also felt under pressure and unable to do everything required.

Some said that there had been a lack of clear direction from the leadership team, and when issues were raised, they were not always addressed by managers.

Inspectors were told that mornings were a particularly challenging time to get everything done, noting these times were “chaotic” and “rushed.”

The Care Inspectorate’s application for emergency cancellation was later withdrawn after a series of monitoring visits in May and June.

During these visits, inspectors found that improvements were being made.

However, there were still concerns over the standards of care in certain areas.

BCG ‘delighted’ by application withdrawal

A BCG spokesperson said: “This report refers to events dating back three months ago in early May.

“Within a few weeks, the actions we took resulted in the Care Inspectorate reversing its decision regarding the home’s registration.

“We acted swiftly and decisively to return Dalnaglar to the high standards we expect.

“We were delighted when the application was withdrawn, allowing our residents to remain settled in their home, supported by the same dedicated team, who have continued to provide exceptional care while delivering the required improvements.

“We fully recognise the uncertainty and anxiety this situation caused.

“During that period, senior members of our team were present in the home around the clock, providing reassurance and direct support to residents, their loved ones and our staff.

“We’d like to express our sincere gratitude to residents, families and staff for their trust, support and understanding.

“We reaffirm our ongoing commitment to them.”