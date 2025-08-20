Crisis-hit Crieff care home narrowly avoids being shut down after more scathing inspections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Crisis-hit Crieff care home narrowly avoids being shut down after more scathing inspections

A letter of serious concern had been issued to Dalnaglar Nursing Home.

By Ben MacDonald
Dalnaglar Care Home in Crieff.
Dalnaglar Care Home in Comrie Road, Crieff. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Crieff care home has narrowly avoided being shut down by the Care Inspectorate after a series of monitoring inspections.

BCG Dalnaglar Nursing Home was issued a letter of serious concern after a follow-up visit was changed to a full inspection due to the treatment of patients.

The change was due to inspectors deciding the home was not meeting the urgent improvements set during previous visits.

Due to the unsatisfactory levels of care, the Care Inspectorate applied for the emergency cancellation of the home’s registration.

This came after the Comrie Road home was branded ‘weak’ in several areas after a visit in March.

In the report for the May inspection, Dalnaglar was given a 1 – the lowest mark available – for leadership, staff and wellbeing support.

Inspectors found that some of the patients’ needs were dismissed by staff, with some being told to wait for their care to be delivered.

They also witnessed some patients receiving abrupt responses from carers.

Crieff care home avoids being shut down after inspections

Inspectors found that wellbeing checks were not being consistently carried out.

Care and support was seen to be task-oriented rather than tailored to individual needs and preferences.

Some patients also had no means to call for assistance, and during periods of hot weather, some room temperatures exceeded 28C.

This led inspectors to become ‘seriously concerned’ about patients’ experiences, declaring they were not confident that people who live in Dalnaglar were safe.

Concerns were shared with the leadership team, who were asked to take prompt action to address them.

Despite warnings, inspectors found that concerns were not always acknowledged.

The report said: “We had to seek assurances on several occasions about the same matters.

“(We) found that the leadership team repeatedly failed to recognise or action
concerns raised about people’s safety.”

Concerns raised over patients’ wellbeing at Dalnaglar Nursing Home

Inspectors later spoke with staff members, who said they lacked confidence in the leadership.

They claimed the management team had “unrealistic” expectations about how much they could do.

They also felt under pressure and unable to do everything required.

Some said that there had been a lack of clear direction from the leadership team, and when issues were raised, they were not always addressed by managers.

Inspectors were told that mornings were a particularly challenging time to get everything done, noting these times were “chaotic” and “rushed.”

The Care Inspectorate’s application for emergency cancellation was later withdrawn after a series of monitoring visits in May and June.

During these visits, inspectors found that improvements were being made.

However, there were still concerns over the standards of care in certain areas.

BCG ‘delighted’ by application withdrawal

A BCG spokesperson said: “This report refers to events dating back three months ago in early May.

“Within a few weeks, the actions we took resulted in the Care Inspectorate reversing its decision regarding the home’s registration.

“We acted swiftly and decisively to return Dalnaglar to the high standards we expect.

Dalnaglar Care Home, Crieff
The Care Inspectorate has criticised care at Dalnaglar Nursing Home in Crieff. Image: BCG
The home has worked to improve standards of care. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We were delighted when the application was withdrawn, allowing our residents to remain settled in their home, supported by the same dedicated team, who have continued to provide exceptional care while delivering the required improvements.

“We fully recognise the uncertainty and anxiety this situation caused.

“During that period, senior members of our team were present in the home around the clock, providing reassurance and direct support to residents, their loved ones and our staff.

“We’d like to express our sincere gratitude to residents, families and staff for their trust, support and understanding.

“We reaffirm our ongoing commitment to them.”

More from News

Justice Secretary Angela Constance in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Prisoners like Angus killer Tasmin Glass could have fewer freedom bids under parole reform…
CR0054663, Laura Devlin, Dundee.The media are getting a tour of the new Drumgeith Community Campus in Dundee ahead of its opening on Friday. Arrival time is 13:15 at the main entrance with interview opportunities at the end of the tour. Looking to get shots of the inside of the new school and general campus for a 'first look' type piece. Picture Shows, Campus Leader, Johnny Lothian, Greenfield Academy, Drumgeith Community Campus, Drumgeith Road, Dundee, 20th August 2025. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
First look inside Dundee's newest school as Greenfield Academy prepares to welcome pupils
3
The Station Hotel houses asylum seekers in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth asylum seekers and refugees: Council reveals spending and inspection details
2
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — A costly steak dinner
Glamis House in Glenrothes, where Leonard Cheshire is based.
Glenrothes carer who made racist comments and branded vulnerable patient 'vile' struck off
Steven Donaldson
Dundee abuser who made grave desecration threat given extended prison sentence
Fife councillor Julie MacDougall, who has joined Nigel Farage's Reform UK
EXCLUSIVE: Fife Reform defector was 'passionate' anti-Brexit voter
2
Angus carer Sam Kellington-Crawford who won race discrimination employment tribunal
Angus carer wins £2.5k after bosses spoke Polish during meeting
James Keatings
Former Dundee United striker given prison warning for shifting dirty cash
Anthony 'Tony' Capon. Image: Police Scotland
Tributes to 'universally popular' Fife police worker, 53, who died just weeks after retiring
2

Conversation