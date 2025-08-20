Glenrothes carer who made racist comments and branded vulnerable patient ‘vile’ struck off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glenrothes carer who made racist comments and branded vulnerable patient ‘vile’ struck off

Leonard Cheshire Disability worker Ray Wilson has been banned from the care sector.

By Neil Henderson
Glamis House in Glenrothes, where Leonard Cheshire is based.
Leonard Cheshire is based out of Glamis House in Glenrothes. Image:

A Glenrothes care worker who made racist comments and called a vulnerable patient “vile, disgusting and horrible” has been struck off.

Ray Wilson faced an investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) after allegations dating from August 2023 to March 2024.

During a hearing, the SSSC panel was told Wilson had used racially motivated language towards colleagues while working for Leonard Cheshire Disability in Glenrothes.

She denied being racist but six employees gave evidence at the hearing, some of which related to racial slurs having been used towards staff on seven occasions.

Meanwhile, the panel proved a claim that in October 2023, Wilson told a vulnerable woman with a learning disability that she was “very vile, disgusting and horrible”.

Worker threatened to cancel woman’s taxi to visit mum

Wilson also threatened to cancel a taxi that had been ordered for the patient who was planning to visit her mother.

Following an internal investigation and disciplinary process, Wilson was moved to another part of the business and given additional training.

The SSSC’s report into the hearing told her: “You verbally abused a vulnerable service user in your care.

“You made a statement to that service user that you would cancel a taxi intended to enable the user to visit her mother, that was of importance to that user.

“In acting as you did, you have failed to follow the guidelines of behaviour management.

“You failed to provide an acceptable level of care.”

Language used by Glenrothes Leonard Cheshire worker was ‘discriminatory’

The watchdog said the racial slurs used by Wilson were “derogatory, offensive and their use was discriminatory”.

The SSSC concluded that she posed a continuing “risk of harm to service users” as well as a “high risk of a repetition of the conduct” by remaining in the sector.

It ruled Wilson – who denied all the allegations – be removed from the social care register, but the decision could still be appealed.

A spokesperson for Leonard Cheshire said: “We note the decision of the SSSC relating to a former staff member, who was suspended in March 2024.

“They resigned a week later.

“The internal investigation continued, with the local authority and Care Inspectorate notified.

“We expect the highest standards of conduct from all our care staff and will always take robust action to protect the wellbeing and safety of the people we support.”

