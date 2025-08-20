Glenrothes carer who made racist comments and branded vulnerable patient ‘vile’ struck off

A Glenrothes care worker who made racist comments and called a vulnerable patient “vile, disgusting and horrible” has been struck off.

Ray Wilson faced an investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) after allegations dating from August 2023 to March 2024.

During a hearing, the SSSC panel was told Wilson had used racially motivated language towards colleagues while working for Leonard Cheshire Disability in Glenrothes.

She denied being racist but six employees gave evidence at the hearing, some of which related to racial slurs having been used towards staff on seven occasions.

Meanwhile, the panel proved a claim that in October 2023, Wilson told a vulnerable woman with a learning disability that she was “very vile, disgusting and horrible”.

Worker threatened to cancel woman’s taxi to visit mum

Wilson also threatened to cancel a taxi that had been ordered for the patient who was planning to visit her mother.

Following an internal investigation and disciplinary process, Wilson was moved to another part of the business and given additional training.

The SSSC’s report into the hearing told her: “You verbally abused a vulnerable service user in your care.

“You made a statement to that service user that you would cancel a taxi intended to enable the user to visit her mother, that was of importance to that user.

“In acting as you did, you have failed to follow the guidelines of behaviour management.

“You failed to provide an acceptable level of care.”

Language used by Glenrothes Leonard Cheshire worker was ‘discriminatory’

The watchdog said the racial slurs used by Wilson were “derogatory, offensive and their use was discriminatory”.

The SSSC concluded that she posed a continuing “risk of harm to service users” as well as a “high risk of a repetition of the conduct” by remaining in the sector.

It ruled Wilson – who denied all the allegations – be removed from the social care register, but the decision could still be appealed.

A spokesperson for Leonard Cheshire said: “We note the decision of the SSSC relating to a former staff member, who was suspended in March 2024.

“They resigned a week later.

“The internal investigation continued, with the local authority and Care Inspectorate notified.

“We expect the highest standards of conduct from all our care staff and will always take robust action to protect the wellbeing and safety of the people we support.”