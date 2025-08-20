Perthshire resort unveils revamped 2025 Christmas programme

A Perthshire resort has announced details of its revamped Christmas programme for 2025.

Crieff Hydro will offer several festive activities from Sunday November 30 until Sunday January 4.

Included in the activities is the return of the 200sqm ice skating rink.

The hotel will also host its own Santa’s Grotto in the Ferntower Suite from Thursday December 11 until Tuesday December 23.

Relaxed grotto sessions for families that require a quieter visitor experience have also been introduced.

These will take place at 10am on Thursday 11 and Saturday December 13, and 2pm on Sunday December 14.

The popular pantomime also makes a return for 2025, with The Experiences Group bringing its own spin on Sleeping Beauty to life.

Associate director Richard Leckie said: “In the run-up to the festive season, the hotel comes alive with excitement. We’re thrilled to share that spirit with our guests.

“Families come back time and time again to enjoy the skating, the pantomime, and of course, a visit to see Santa. It’s a joy to be part of those memories.

“We can’t wait to welcome families, both new and returning, to Highland Perthshire to make some special festive memories with us this year.”

The new experience comes after the resort experienced several negative online reviews over last year’s offering.

Tickets for Christmas at Crieff Hydro can be purchased on itison via the Crieff Hydro website, with ice skating tickets starting from £5 per person.