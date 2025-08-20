Perthshire resort unveils revamped 2025 Christmas programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire resort unveils revamped 2025 Christmas programme

Crieff Hydro faced criticism for its offering last year.

By Ben MacDonald
Crieff Hydro unveils Christmas 2025 programme
Crieff Hydro has announced its Christmas programme for 2025. Image: Tigerbond

A Perthshire resort has announced details of its revamped Christmas programme for 2025.

Crieff Hydro will offer several festive activities from Sunday November 30 until Sunday January 4.

Included in the activities is the return of the 200sqm ice skating rink.

The hotel will also host its own Santa’s Grotto in the Ferntower Suite from Thursday December 11 until Tuesday December 23.

Relaxed grotto sessions for families that require a quieter visitor experience have also been introduced.

These will take place at 10am on Thursday 11 and Saturday December 13, and 2pm on Sunday December 14.

The popular pantomime also makes a return for 2025, with The Experiences Group bringing its own spin on Sleeping Beauty to life.

The Experiences Group will perform Sleeping Beauty at Crieff Hydro during the festive period.
The Experiences Group will perform Sleeping Beauty during the festive period. Image: Tigerbond

Associate director Richard Leckie said: “In the run-up to the festive season, the hotel comes alive with excitement. We’re thrilled to share that spirit with our guests.

“Families come back time and time again to enjoy the skating, the pantomime, and of course, a visit to see Santa. It’s a joy to be part of those memories.

“We can’t wait to welcome families, both new and returning, to Highland Perthshire to make some special festive memories with us this year.”

The new experience comes after the resort experienced several negative online reviews over last year’s offering.

Tickets for Christmas at Crieff Hydro can be purchased on itison via the Crieff Hydro website, with ice skating tickets starting from £5 per person.

