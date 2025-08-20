First look inside Dundee’s newest school as Greenfield Academy prepares to welcome pupils

Dundee’s newest school Greenfield Academy is set to welcome its first pupils on Friday.

It is part of the wider £100m Drumgeith Community Campus and is a merger between Braeview Academy and Craigie High School.

The new school will be the largest in Dundee, with a pupil population of around 1,500.

Ahead of Friday’s opening, The Courier was invited for a tour of the new school and the wider community campus.

We saw one of the school’s two huge sports halls and auditorium which will have seating for over 400 people.

The brand new maths and science blocks were also on show, as well as the new community library and enhanced pupil support provision block.

Outside the campus has 3G and 4G football pitches, a pump cycle track and rugby playing fields.

‘Everybody’s been waiting a long time’

Former Morgan Academy head teacher Johnny Lothian will lead the new campus.

He has spent this week preparing staff and pupils for the full opening on Friday.

Speaking to The Courier, he said: “Everybody’s been waiting a long time to get to this week and they’ve all put an awful lot of hard work in to prepare for it.

“There’s a huge buzz and positivity around the staff and today we’ve just begun to introduce young people into the building, supporting them with their orientation.

“The young people we have spoken to today and the parents I’ve met today are really overwhelmed with what they’re seeing as they go around.

“I’m confident that with the community and resources we have, we are going to establish a really strong learning community here.”

Praise for state-of-the-art’ school

Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn was also among those who got a tour of Greenfield Academy ahead of the official opening.

He said: “I think it’s a fantastic building to provide this opportunity for the young folk and the community to actually have access to facilities like this.

“Seeing the smile on (the pupils) faces tells it all. They are seeing that they’re coming into this state-of-the-art building with state-of-the-art facilities.

“It reflects modern learning. It is not just about sitting in the classroom and reading from a textbook, it’s very sort of interactive almost.

“I think it’s important that we’re actually seeing this facility as being a public space. Anybody across the city have got the opportunity to use it.”