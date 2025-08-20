First look inside Dundee’s newest school as Greenfield Academy prepares to welcome pupils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

First look inside Dundee’s newest school as Greenfield Academy prepares to welcome pupils

The £100m campus is a merger between Braeview Academy and Craigie High School.

Greenfield Academy head teacher Johnny Lothian inside the new school. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Greenfield Academy head teacher Johnny Lothian inside the new school. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Laura Devlin

Dundee’s newest school Greenfield Academy is set to welcome its first pupils on Friday.

It is part of the wider £100m Drumgeith Community Campus and is a merger between Braeview Academy and Craigie High School.

The new school will be the largest in Dundee, with a pupil population of around 1,500.

Ahead of Friday’s opening, The Courier was invited for a tour of the new school and the wider community campus.

The new Drumgeith Community Campus main entrance. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
The main entrance hall and library. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
The reception desk. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

We saw one of the school’s two huge sports halls and auditorium which will have seating for over 400 people.

The brand new maths and science blocks were also on show, as well as the new community library and enhanced pupil support provision block.

Outside the campus has 3G and 4G football pitches, a pump cycle track and rugby playing fields.

The library in the new Drumgeith Community Campus. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
The campus cost £100m to build. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
The dining hall. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

‘Everybody’s been waiting a long time’

Former Morgan Academy head teacher Johnny Lothian will lead the new campus.

He has spent this week preparing staff and pupils for the full opening on Friday.

Speaking to The Courier, he said: “Everybody’s been waiting a long time to get to this week and they’ve all put an awful lot of hard work in to prepare for it.

One of the science labs at Greenfield Academy. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Head teacher, Johnny Lothian welcomes pupils to one of the maths class rooms. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
The new school is a merger between Braeview Academy and Craigie High. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“There’s a huge buzz and positivity around the staff and today we’ve just begun to introduce young people into the building, supporting them with their orientation.

“The young people we have spoken to today and the parents I’ve met today are really overwhelmed with what they’re seeing as they go around.

“I’m confident that with the community and resources we have, we are going to establish a really strong learning community here.”

One of the large sports halls. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Inside the auditorium at Greenfield Academy. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
The breakout area in the Slessor House part of Greenfield Academy. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Praise for state-of-the-art’ school

Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn was also among those who got a tour of Greenfield Academy ahead of the official opening.

He said: “I think it’s a fantastic building to provide this opportunity for the young folk and the community to actually have access to facilities like this.

(L-R): Councillor Steven Rome, Callum Wells, head teacher Johnny Lothian, Ava Hamilton, Councillor Mark Flynn Salimatah Drammeh, Councillor Roisin Smith and Noah Paterson. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Council leader, Mark Flynn testing out the play equipment, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
One of the sports pitches. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson.

“Seeing the smile on (the pupils) faces tells it all. They are seeing that they’re coming into this state-of-the-art building with state-of-the-art facilities.

“It reflects modern learning. It is not just about sitting in the classroom and reading from a textbook, it’s very sort of interactive almost.

“I think it’s important that we’re actually seeing this facility as being a public space. Anybody across the city have got the opportunity to use it.”

More from News

Greenfield Academy head teacher Johnny Lothian inside the new school. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Prisoners like Angus killer Tasmin Glass could have fewer freedom bids under parole reform…
Dalnaglar Care Home in Crieff.
Crisis-hit Crieff care home narrowly avoids being shut down after more scathing inspections
Greenfield Academy head teacher Johnny Lothian inside the new school. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Perth asylum seekers and refugees: Council reveals spending and inspection details
2
Greenfield Academy head teacher Johnny Lothian inside the new school. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Wednesday court round-up — A costly steak dinner
Glamis House in Glenrothes, where Leonard Cheshire is based.
Glenrothes carer who made racist comments and branded vulnerable patient 'vile' struck off
Steven Donaldson
Dundee abuser who made grave desecration threat given extended prison sentence
Fife councillor Julie MacDougall, who has joined Nigel Farage's Reform UK
EXCLUSIVE: Fife Reform defector was 'passionate' anti-Brexit voter
2
Angus carer Sam Kellington-Crawford who won race discrimination employment tribunal
Angus carer wins £2.5k after bosses spoke Polish during meeting
James Keatings
Former Dundee United striker given prison warning for shifting dirty cash
Greenfield Academy head teacher Johnny Lothian inside the new school. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Tributes to 'universally popular' Fife police worker, 53, who died just weeks after retiring
2

Conversation