Packaging firm’s expansion plan for base near Forfar

Plans for a major redevelopment of a packaging firm’s Angus premises have been revealed.

Produce Packaging has its Scottish base at South Kingston in Kingsmuir, just east of Forfar.

The company is a leading UK supplier of packaging for the fresh food industry.

Its product range includes punnets, trays, sandwich packs and boxes.

The Lincoln-based firm has been in operation for around 40 years.

An application has now been submitted to Angus Council for an expansion of the village site.

Produce Packaging wants to demolish existing buildings to create new warehousing and offices.

Plans show a new 863 square metre warehouse alongside the company’s existing facility.

It would also include office space, a staff room and toilet/shower facilities.

HGV parking and new entrance and exit gates are to be created.

Forfar site was housebuilder’s base

The site has a long business history.

For many years it was the base of Forfar construction company Webster Contracts.

The well-known firm was acquired by north-east housebuilder Scotia Homes in 2007 and retained as an Angus office.

More recently, the premises were offered for let.

Angus Council will decide on the Produce Packaging application in due course.

Meanwhile, councillors recently approved a 139 child nursery plan for a three-storey Forfar building.

The premises were Forfar Mart offices before being used by Angus Council.

