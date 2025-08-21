Packaging firm’s expansion plan for base near Forfar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Packaging firm’s expansion plan for base near Forfar

The Produce Packaging site at Kingsmuir was once home to well-known local construction company Webster Contracts.

By Graham Brown
A design impression of the new Kingsmuir facility. Image: SDA Heritage
Plans for a major redevelopment of a packaging firm’s Angus premises have been revealed.

Produce Packaging has its Scottish base at South Kingston in Kingsmuir, just east of Forfar.

The company is a leading UK supplier of packaging for the fresh food industry.

Its product range includes punnets, trays, sandwich packs and boxes.

The Lincoln-based firm has been in operation for around 40 years.

An application has now been submitted to Angus Council for an expansion of the village site.

Planning application for Produce Packaging expansion near Forfar.
The new Kingsmuir facility would be built alongside existing warehouses. Image: SDA Heritage

Produce Packaging wants to demolish existing buildings to create new warehousing and offices.

Plans show a new 863 square metre warehouse alongside the company’s existing facility.

It would also include office space, a staff room and toilet/shower facilities.

HGV parking and new entrance and exit gates are to be created.

Forfar site was housebuilder’s base

The site has a long business history.

For many years it was the base of Forfar construction company Webster Contracts.

The well-known firm was acquired by north-east housebuilder Scotia Homes in 2007 and retained as an Angus office.

More recently, the premises were offered for let.

Produce Packaging company base at Kingsmuir near Forfar.
Produce Packaging hopes to expand its operations near Forfar. Image: Google

Angus Council will decide on the Produce Packaging application in due course.

Meanwhile, councillors recently approved a 139 child nursery plan for a three-storey Forfar building.

The premises were Forfar Mart offices before being used by Angus Council.

You can keep up with the area’s applications and approvals in our weekly Planning Ahead series.

Conversation