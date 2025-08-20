EXCLUSIVE: Dundee councillor forced to apologise to chief executive over controversial Raac claims

A Dundee councillor has been forced to apologise over claims the local authority’s chief executive instructed officers not to proactively engage with Raac residents.

Depute housing convener Lynne Short has been named as the person who made the controversial remark in a closed-door meeting with former Scottish Government minister Paul McLennan in June.

Minutes of the meeting recorded Ms Short saying chief executive Greg Colgan had instructed officers not to proactively engage with Raac residents to “limit liability”.

The statement – which was previously unattributed before a government investigation – was met with a fierce denial from Mr Colgan.

Ms Short has now apologised to both Mr Colgan and the housing minister. However, questions still remain over how one “misunderstood” claim could have sparked such wide-ranging concerns about the council’s communication with Raac residents.

Sceptics fear Ms Short has been left “carrying the can” for both the Scottish Government and Dundee City Council as transparency concerns continue to haunt the chief executive.

‘It was not my intention’

Explaining the fallout exclusively to The Courier, Ms Short said: “This was a wide-ranging meeting at which lots of aspects of Raac were discussed.

“On reflection, I accept that this comment now attributed to me was unclear, I wish to set the record straight.

“It was not my intention to suggest that the chief executive has sought to limit liability through not engaging with residents.”

She added: “I do not believe that he has ever issued any such instruction.

“I have apologised directly to the chief executive, who was not at the meeting, and the cabinet secretary’s office for the confusion caused.

“I look forward to drawing a line under this matter and focusing on working with all stakeholders to mitigate the impacts of the extremely challenging Raac issue.”

This latest twist in the saga does not explain the following “surprise” of Mr McLennan and his instruction for Dundee to be more in line with communication in Aberdeen, where Raac is also prevalent.

The minute states: “The minister set out the approach Aberdeen City Council (ACC) had taken in engaging with tenants, private landlords, owners and residents and expressed surprise that DCC had adopted such an approach.

“The Minister urged DCC to learn from ACC approach and ensure it has a robust communication approach, otherwise the misinformation and distrust that is present is likely to be amplified.”

‘People will suspect’

North East Conservative MSP Liam Kerr, who has been heavily involved in the Raac campaign, fears Ms Short has been left to take the blame for a situation which is not easily dismissed in one apology.

It comes in the same month The Courier revealed that councillors in both Dundee and Perth fear severe reprimands if they question the work of a council official in public.

Mr Kerr told The Courier: “The lack of transparency from Dundee City councillors and officers, and the Scottish Government, will simply add to the lack of trust those impacted by Raac in the city have with those supposed to help them.

“They have repeatedly been let down by all tiers of government and serious questions remain over who said what, why, and what else remains hidden from the public domain.

“People will suspect that this councillor is being made to carry the can for the failures of the Scottish Government and those in positions of authority in the council.

“It is long past time that Dundee City Council and the Scottish Government finally come clean, commit to being fully transparent with RAAC impacted residents and work with them to find a fair solution – as the RAAC campaigners have demanded all along.”

Dundee City Council chief executive Greg Colgan said: “I welcome this clarification by attendees at the meeting.

“The council’s leadership team is focused on working with residents to mitigate the issues caused by Raac construction, and officers will continue to engage with them.”