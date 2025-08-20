Angus day-trippers rise 71% in 6 years as tourist spending tops £326m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus day-trippers rise 71% in 6 years as tourist spending tops £326m

New figures show there were 1.3 million visitors to Angus in 2024, with the short-term Airbnb-type market generating almost £150 million.

By Graham Brown
More visitors to Angus than ever want to tuck into an Arbroath Smokie. Image: Visit Angus
Tourists pumped £326 million in the Angus economy last year as visitor numbers increased by more than 8%.

New data has revealed the area is capturing more people all year round than ever before.

The bumper figures include a double-digit rise in the numbers coming to Angus for a day out.

Glamis Castle in Angus.
Glamis Castle remains the area’s major tourist attraction. Image: Visit Angus

In 2024, there were 807,000 day visitors.

The figure is a 13.3% increase on 2023 and a whopping 30.2% above pre-Covid-19 estimates.

What did the 2024 Angus tourism figures reveal?

Headline statistics for 2024 show:

  • Angus tourism value increased 6.7% from 2023 to £326 million
  • Visitor numbers rose 8.3% to 1.3 million.
  • Staying visitors increased to 460,000 from 458,000 in 2023
  • Day visitors increased by 13.3% to 807,000
  • Tourism supports 4,029 full-time equivalent jobs, up 8.2% from 2023.

How are Angus tourism figures calculated?

The data is the result of research conducted by Global Tourism Solutions.

It uses the Scottish Tourism Economic Activity Monitor (STEAM) model.

The model analyses accommodation occupancy, visitor attraction data, as well as figures from local festivals and events, venues, and transport providers.

Falls of Arbirlot near Arbroath.
The Falls of Arbirlot are a wild-swimming gem. Image: Visit Angus

Angus Council planning and sustainable growth service leader Jill Paterson said the figures were a vote of confidence in the area’s growing reputation as a year-round visitor destination.

“Day visitors alone generated nearly £64 million, an 18.7% increase from the previous year and an incredible 71.4% rise from 2019,” she said.

“It’s a testament to the strength of our destination marketing and the appeal of our towns, glens, and coast.

“But it’s not just about the numbers; it’s also about the jobs and opportunities this growth is creating for local people.”

Airbnb-type accommodation worth almost £150m to Angus

The figures also revealed the value of the short-term holiday let market to Angus.

The non-serviced accommodation sector, including holiday lets, caravanning and camping, contributed over £148 million last year.

It has grown steadily since the pandemic.

Depute Angus Council leader, Councillor Derek Wann said: “Through Visit Angus and initiatives like the Insider’s Guide to Angus, the Visit Angus app, and The Angus Tour, we’ve given visitors the tools to uncover the region’s gems – from world-class food like the Arbroath Smokie to immersive rural and heritage experiences.

“The demand for scenic landscapes and cultural experiences is particularly encouraging.”

