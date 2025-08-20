Angus day-trippers rise 71% in 6 years as tourist spending tops £326m

Tourists pumped £326 million in the Angus economy last year as visitor numbers increased by more than 8%.

New data has revealed the area is capturing more people all year round than ever before.

The bumper figures include a double-digit rise in the numbers coming to Angus for a day out.

In 2024, there were 807,000 day visitors.

The figure is a 13.3% increase on 2023 and a whopping 30.2% above pre-Covid-19 estimates.

What did the 2024 Angus tourism figures reveal?

Headline statistics for 2024 show:

Angus tourism value increased 6.7% from 2023 to £326 million

Visitor numbers rose 8.3% to 1.3 million.

Staying visitors increased to 460,000 from 458,000 in 2023

Day visitors increased by 13.3% to 807,000

Tourism supports 4,029 full-time equivalent jobs, up 8.2% from 2023.

How are Angus tourism figures calculated?

The data is the result of research conducted by Global Tourism Solutions.

It uses the Scottish Tourism Economic Activity Monitor (STEAM) model.

The model analyses accommodation occupancy, visitor attraction data, as well as figures from local festivals and events, venues, and transport providers.

Angus Council planning and sustainable growth service leader Jill Paterson said the figures were a vote of confidence in the area’s growing reputation as a year-round visitor destination.

“Day visitors alone generated nearly £64 million, an 18.7% increase from the previous year and an incredible 71.4% rise from 2019,” she said.

“It’s a testament to the strength of our destination marketing and the appeal of our towns, glens, and coast.

“But it’s not just about the numbers; it’s also about the jobs and opportunities this growth is creating for local people.”

Airbnb-type accommodation worth almost £150m to Angus

The figures also revealed the value of the short-term holiday let market to Angus.

The non-serviced accommodation sector, including holiday lets, caravanning and camping, contributed over £148 million last year.

It has grown steadily since the pandemic.

Depute Angus Council leader, Councillor Derek Wann said: “Through Visit Angus and initiatives like the Insider’s Guide to Angus, the Visit Angus app, and The Angus Tour, we’ve given visitors the tools to uncover the region’s gems – from world-class food like the Arbroath Smokie to immersive rural and heritage experiences.

“The demand for scenic landscapes and cultural experiences is particularly encouraging.”