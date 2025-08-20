Perth asylum seekers and refugees: Council reveals spending and inspection details

The council has revealed more details about asylum seekers and refugees in Perth after a flurry of Freedom of Information (FOI) requests.

Perth and Kinross Council has also explained what it can and cannot say about the situation across its patch.

The local authority has had many FOI queries about the topic, including where its funding comes from, the costs incurred, and how many people are housed in Perth and Kinross.

On Wednesday, it took the unusual step of issuing a 1,400-word response to the questions posed.

It comes after council chiefs shut down speculation that up to 250 extra people could be accommodated in the city.

Local politicians also hit out at anti-immigration protesters after a demonstration was held in Perth.

Below are some of the key questions put to the council, with The Courier providing answers to several the local authority was unable to answer.

What is the difference between an asylum seeker and a refugee?

Knowing the difference between an asylum seeker and a refugee is key to understanding the council’s responsibilities.

An asylum seeker has fled their home country due to persecution or fear of persecution.

Their application for refugee status in the UK has not yet been decided.

A refugee has received formal recognition, either through the Refugee Convention or through other forms of protection, and has been granted the right to stay in the UK.

Anyone who has been granted asylum can no longer stay in a hotel.

How many asylum seekers are housed in Perth?

As of August 14, there were 191 asylum seekers at two hotels.

They are widely known to have been staying at Perth’s Station Hotel and neighbouring Best Western Queens Hotel since autumn 2022.

However, the council says it doesn’t identify these hotels because it could lead to public disorder.

Will more asylum seekers be housed locally?

Perth and Kinross Council recently shut down rumours that more asylum seekers are to be housed in Perth.

The local authority says it meets weekly with the Home Office to discuss arrangements for asylum seekers.

A statement read: “Where a need for more accommodation is identified, the Home Office, and its partner Mears Group plc, must request the assistance of the local authority to find accommodation.

“A full assessment needs to be made prior to any further accommodation being recommended to the Home Office.

“No such assessment has been requested or undertaken in relation to any hotel or other property in the area.

“Consequently, any rumours which are being circulated at present are completely untrue.”

What are the nationalities of asylum seekers and refugees in Perth?

Information about the nationalities of housing applicants or tenants is not held by Perth and Kinross Council.

However, the number of people in each accredited UK refugee resettlement scheme has been disclosed.

In the 2021/2022 year, 19 refugees were resettled through the Afghan Reallocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) and Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS).

The Homes for Ukraine Scheme saw 350 refugees arrive in Perth and Kinross in 2022.

There were four through the Sudan United Kingdom Resettlement Scheme (UKRS) in 2023/24 and seven from the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) in 2024/25.

As they are refugees and not asylum seekers, none of these live in the two Perth hotels.

A Courier interview with street pastor Suzanne Black revealed that, as of February 2023, asylum seekers in one of the hotels hailed from Egypt, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan, Kuwait, Syria, Yemen, Pakistan, Eritrea, Kuwait and Nigeria.

They were exclusively male, aged between 20 and 45, and had found their way to the UK via Belfast or across the English Channel.

How much does the council spend on asylum seekers?

Perth and Kinross Council does not fund the accommodation or placement of asylum seekers, as the cost is covered by the UK Government.

The Home Office has also provided funding for the costs of supporting asylum seekers in asylum accommodation.

As of August 14, Perth and Kinross Council had received £231,000 for the 2025/26 financial year, plus £53,000 carried forward from 2024/2025.

This was spent in the following areas:

£41,502 – Supporting health checks and GP registration

£6,500 – Trauma support initiatives

£44,128 – English Language and Education

£15,030 – Employability skills and welfare support projects

£23,000 – Digital inclusion project

£98,000 – Housing Move on Support

£14,569.20 – Communities and Social Connections Projects

£2,000 – Legal/cultural integration advice project

How much does the council spend on refugees?

This is unclear, but in the past five years the council has received around £5.6 million from the UK and Scottish governments to support the resettlement and community integration of refugees.

Most of this funding is associated with supporting people displaced by the conflict in Ukraine.

From the UK Government, the following has been received:

£115,338 in 2021/2022

£125,600 in 2022/2023

£96,087 in 2023/2024

£65,779 in 2024/2025

How many Perth asylum seekers have later presented as homeless?

An asylum seeker who has a successful claim is usually granted either ‘humanitarian protection’ or ‘refugee’ status.

This means they can be eligible for homelessness services and social housing.

Homelessness presentations from Perth asylum seekers have increased in recent years because the UK Government has been under pressure to process claims faster.

As a result, some successful claimants have had to leave their hotels and find alternative accommodation before any has been found.

Some of these may have sought housing in other areas:

5 in 2019/2020

in 2019/2020 5 in 2020/21

in 2020/21 0 in 2021/22

in 2021/22 15 in 2022/2023

in 2022/2023 35 in 2024/2025

Have any hotel inspections been carried out?

Environmental health officers have carried out four inspections on Perth asylum accommodation.

In 2023, from two inspections, a kitchen drainage issue was identified.

This year, a lift issue was discovered and resolved at one of two inspections.