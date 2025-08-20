Man, 28, charged over ‘serious assault’ at Dundee pub

A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged serious assault at a Dundee pub.

Police were called to The Admiral Bar on Camperdown Road on August 2 after reports of a gang trying to smash their way into the premises.

A 29-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital following the incident.

Police Scotland has now confirmed to The Courier that a man has been charged.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 8.30pm on Saturday August 2, officers received a report of a serious assault on Camperdown Road, Dundee.

“A 29-year-old man was taken to hospital.

“A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”