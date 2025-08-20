News Man, 28, charged over ‘serious assault’ at Dundee pub It comes after reports of a gang trying to smash their way into The Admiral Bar on Camperdown Road. By James Simpson August 20 2025, 12:46pm August 20 2025, 12:46pm Share Man, 28, charged over ‘serious assault’ at Dundee pub Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5314028/man-28-charged-assault-admiral-bar-dundee/ Copy Link Windows at The Admiral Bar were boarded up after the incident. Image: Supplied A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged serious assault at a Dundee pub. Police were called to The Admiral Bar on Camperdown Road on August 2 after reports of a gang trying to smash their way into the premises. A 29-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital following the incident. Police Scotland has now confirmed to The Courier that a man has been charged. A spokeswoman said: “Around 8.30pm on Saturday August 2, officers received a report of a serious assault on Camperdown Road, Dundee. “A 29-year-old man was taken to hospital. “A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal. “Inquiries are ongoing.”