Tributes to ‘universally popular’ Fife police worker, 53, who died just weeks after retiring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Tributes to ‘universally popular’ Fife police worker, 53, who died just weeks after retiring

Police Scotland says Anthony 'Tony' Capon's contribution to the force "cannot be underestimated".

By Ellidh Aitken
Anthony 'Tony' Capon. Image: Police Scotland
Anthony 'Tony' Capon. Image: Police Scotland

Tributes have been paid to a Fife police worker who has died aged 53, just weeks after retiring.

Anthony ‘Tony’ Capon passed away at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy on August 7.

The 53-year-old has been described as “universally popular” by his colleagues.

Tony joined Police Scotland aged 17 at the garage in Dysart and, more recently, worked at the Fife divisional headquarters in Glenrothes.

Tributes to ‘universally popular’ Fife police worker

A statement from Police Scotland said: “On Thursday August 7, Anthony (Tony) Capon tragically passed away.

“Tony was only 53 years old and had only retired from Police Scotland a matter of weeks ago.

“Tony joined Fife Constabulary as a 17-year-old, working within the garage at the then HQ in Dysart before moving up to Glenrothes.

“Since then, literally every police officer and staff member within Fife would, at some point, have had the opportunity to meet Tony and to have enjoyed his good humour and warmth while also benefiting from his obliging nature and dedication to his role.

“His contribution to our service cannot be underestimated.

Fife police headquarters in Glenrothes.
Anthony worked at the Fife police headquarters in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“He would do all he could to help officers and staff to make their lives as easy as possible and to make sure we were able to provide the best service we could to the public.

“Tony was universally popular amongst his colleagues.

“Tony was a gentleman who could make you laugh and feel positive.

“He is survived by his daughter Rebecca and son Daniel.”

‘Thanks for everything you did for us’

The tribute added: “Tony will be remembered by many; the garage at police HQ in Glenrothes will be synonymous with Tony Capon for many years to come.

“Very few people carry the level of respect which Tony did.

“Rest in peace, Tony, and thanks for everything you did for us all.”

An announcement from Crosbie Matthew Funeral Directors said: “Suddenly, but peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy on Thursday August 7 2025, Anthony (Tony) Capon, aged 53 years.

“Much-loved dad of Rebecca and Daniel and partner of Peggy.

“A special thanks to the nurses in the ICU at the Victoria Hospital who supported Anthony and family through a very difficult time.”

A funeral service will be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Wednesday August 27.

More from News

Justice Secretary Angela Constance in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Prisoners like Angus killer Tasmin Glass could have fewer freedom bids under parole reform…
Dalnaglar Care Home in Crieff.
Crisis-hit Crieff care home narrowly avoids being shut down after more scathing inspections
CR0054663, Laura Devlin, Dundee.The media are getting a tour of the new Drumgeith Community Campus in Dundee ahead of its opening on Friday. Arrival time is 13:15 at the main entrance with interview opportunities at the end of the tour. Looking to get shots of the inside of the new school and general campus for a 'first look' type piece. Picture Shows, Campus Leader, Johnny Lothian, Greenfield Academy, Drumgeith Community Campus, Drumgeith Road, Dundee, 20th August 2025. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
First look inside Dundee's newest school as Greenfield Academy prepares to welcome pupils
3
The Station Hotel houses asylum seekers in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth asylum seekers and refugees: Council reveals spending and inspection details
2
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — A costly steak dinner
Glamis House in Glenrothes, where Leonard Cheshire is based.
Glenrothes carer who made racist comments and branded vulnerable patient 'vile' struck off
Steven Donaldson
Dundee abuser who made grave desecration threat given extended prison sentence
Fife councillor Julie MacDougall, who has joined Nigel Farage's Reform UK
EXCLUSIVE: Fife Reform defector was 'passionate' anti-Brexit voter
2
Angus carer Sam Kellington-Crawford who won race discrimination employment tribunal
Angus carer wins £2.5k after bosses spoke Polish during meeting
James Keatings
Former Dundee United striker given prison warning for shifting dirty cash

Conversation