Tributes to ‘universally popular’ Fife police worker, 53, who died just weeks after retiring

Tributes have been paid to a Fife police worker who has died aged 53, just weeks after retiring.

Anthony ‘Tony’ Capon passed away at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy on August 7.

The 53-year-old has been described as “universally popular” by his colleagues.

Tony joined Police Scotland aged 17 at the garage in Dysart and, more recently, worked at the Fife divisional headquarters in Glenrothes.

Tributes to ‘universally popular’ Fife police worker

A statement from Police Scotland said: “On Thursday August 7, Anthony (Tony) Capon tragically passed away.

“Tony was only 53 years old and had only retired from Police Scotland a matter of weeks ago.

“Tony joined Fife Constabulary as a 17-year-old, working within the garage at the then HQ in Dysart before moving up to Glenrothes.

“Since then, literally every police officer and staff member within Fife would, at some point, have had the opportunity to meet Tony and to have enjoyed his good humour and warmth while also benefiting from his obliging nature and dedication to his role.

“His contribution to our service cannot be underestimated.

“He would do all he could to help officers and staff to make their lives as easy as possible and to make sure we were able to provide the best service we could to the public.

“Tony was universally popular amongst his colleagues.

“Tony was a gentleman who could make you laugh and feel positive.

“He is survived by his daughter Rebecca and son Daniel.”

‘Thanks for everything you did for us’

The tribute added: “Tony will be remembered by many; the garage at police HQ in Glenrothes will be synonymous with Tony Capon for many years to come.

“Very few people carry the level of respect which Tony did.

“Rest in peace, Tony, and thanks for everything you did for us all.”

An announcement from Crosbie Matthew Funeral Directors said: “Suddenly, but peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy on Thursday August 7 2025, Anthony (Tony) Capon, aged 53 years.

“Much-loved dad of Rebecca and Daniel and partner of Peggy.

“A special thanks to the nurses in the ICU at the Victoria Hospital who supported Anthony and family through a very difficult time.”

A funeral service will be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Wednesday August 27.