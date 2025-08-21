Perthshire Planning Ahead: Perth Airbnb ‘superhost’ ambitions and Loch Tay holiday park expansion

A Perth Airbnb host is seeking retrospective permission to turn two flats in the Craigie area into short-term let accommodation.

Owner Bartek Szmajdzinski says problem tenants had left both of the one-bedroom properties at 37C and 37D Friar Street in an uninhabitable condition when he bought them.

He has spent around £40,000 apiece on renovations with the specific intention of turning them into short-term let accommodation for workers, tourists and insurance companies.

In a supporting statement submitted with the planning applications, Mr Szmajdzinski writes: “We only buy properties that are empty and in very bad condition that no one wants and then we give them a new life.”

Mr Szmajdzinski says he lives just minutes away from the Perth flats and has been a “super host” on Airbnb for three years, receiving hundreds of great reviews.

And he adds that his goal is to build an upmarket hotel in Perth in the near future.

“We want to make Perth city great again, boosting the economy by offering high standard properties,” he says.

But neighbours are urging Perth and Kinross Council to reject the applications.

One objector writes: “There is a sense of community and safety in knowing your neighbours. Change of use would impact the Craigie area and erode this sense of community.”

Another states: “These flats were never intended to be short-term lets and are in a residential area where people need an adequate amount of sleep and the peace and quiet to raise their families.”

Loch Leven snack van would provide ‘much-needed service’

Planners are being asked to support a new snack van for Loch Leven at Kinross.

The Pinkfoot food truck would cater for visitors while plans to upgrade the former Boathouse restaurant are progressed.

It would be sited in the small square on Pier Road between the public toilet block to the west of the Boathouse and the heritage trail car park.

The applicant, First Sight Estates, says: “The ‘Pinkfoot’ pop-up promises high quality hot and cold dishes, freshly brewed coffee and a range of refreshments, all prepared with locally sourced produce.”

In documents submitted with the planning application, they add: “This will provide a much-needed service at the west shore of Loch Leven where it is recognised that a food and drink outlet is badly missed, required, and perhaps could be argued as being necessary, in a location that historically has offered such a facility.”

Perth church roof leaks lead to rotting timber

One of Perth’s most prominent churches needs to replace a leaky roof.

The Kirk Session for St Leonard’s in the Fields Church, overlooking the South Inch, is asking for planning permission for the works.

The proposal is for a small area of 1930s zinc roof hidden to the north side of the 1885 building.

Church leaders say it has given them many years of problems due to its poor design and installation.

“This has resulted in continuing water ingress and timber rot within the structure,” they say.

The proposal is to replace the roof covering with a more practical and cost-effective single-ply membrane.

Loch Tay lodges bid to satisfy ‘staycation’ boom

A Loch Tay holiday park is planning a major expansion to meet demand for stay-at-home holidaymakers.

Lochtay Highland Lodges bosses say so-called staycations are more popular than ever since the Covid pandemic.

They want to add more than 80 new accommodation units to the park near Killin.

The plans include 62 lodges, six glamping pods, four cabins and eight stilted accommodation units, plus a rangers’ classroom and a covered learning space.

The existing stables could also be converted into additional holiday accommodation.

And improvements are planned for the reception building, pier, parking arrangements and footpaths.

The project has attracted a number of objections.

The last date for public comments is August 29.

Pitlochry polytunnel could boost group’s growing ambitions

A Pitlochry community garden group is looking to erect a polytunnel so it can extend its range of crops – and its growing season.

Pitlochry Garden Share is seeking planning permission for its Moulin Community Garden.

The volunteer group has been growing chemical-free produce at the Manse Road site since 2023.

It shares surplus produce with the local food bank and community larder.

Any other surplus vegetables and seedlings are made available to the rest of the community at the Pitlochry Market from April until October.

