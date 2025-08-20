Prisoners like Angus killer Tasmin Glass could have fewer freedom bids under parole reform proposals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prisoners like Angus killer Tasmin Glass could have fewer freedom bids under parole reform proposals

The Scottish Government has launched a consultation on parole reform after The Courier's campaign.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Justice Secretary Angela Constance in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Sean O'Neil

Prisoners like Angus killer Tasmin Glass could be forced to spend longer periods behind bars in between parole hearings.

A consultation on parole reforms has been launched by the Scottish Government, considering transparency and communication issues that plague victims in the current process.

The consultation comes in the wake of The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign which has called for these much-needed reforms.

Tasmin Glass pictured after her release last July. Image: Supplied

We have worked with the family of Glass’ victim Steven Donaldson, Linda McDonald who survived an attack by Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh, and the family of Barry Smullen who was stabbed to death in Perth.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance spoke exclusively to The Courier as the parole consultation was launched, saying she believes the process must have victim wellbeing at its heart.

More people could attend parole hearings

The consultation considers 43 questions, which collectively have the potential for important reforms to improve the lives of victims and increase transparency.

Potential areas for change include how long a criminal should have to wait between parole hearings after being denied by the board.

Currently, for prisoners like Tasmin Glass it is 12 months, and for prisoners like Robbie McIntosh it is two years.

Glass is a long-term prisoner while McIntosh is on an order of life restriction.

Law killer Robbie McIntosh.  Image: Police Scotland.

That could be increased depending on the results of the consultation.

Victims and their families have long pointed to this aspect of parole as one of the most traumatising, as they feel like they are constantly being forced to engage with the process.

Another question raises the possibility of more people attending parole hearings.

It asks if victims should have an automatic right to be there, or if media could watch proceedings.

Other options include more detail being given by the parole board around its decisions to release or not release.

One long-sought reform that is not in the consultation is the current automatic right for long-term prisoners to be considered for parole halfway through their sentence.

The Justice Secretary said that question would need to come through a different part of legislation.

What the Justice Secretary says

The Justice Secretary spoke with The Courier in Dundee on Wednesday afternoon, the day of the launch.

She applauded The Courier’s campaign to help drive these reforms forward.

“I am determined that the parole system, at its very heart, has to have victims and their families and their interests,” said Ms Constance.

Angela Constance speaks with The Courier reporter Sean O’Neil. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

She added: “That’s crucial to the deliberations that the parole board has to make that’s ultimately about public safety as well as rehabilitation.

“The Courier has been a great advocate for victims and their families and has led a campaign that is driven on improvements.

“So while there are some really important fundamental questions about how we improve that overall openness, transparency, information, (and) treatment of victims.

“There are also issues that are important in terms of process and management.

“There’s an appetite for us to be looking at all of that.

“This is an attempt by the government to be open and its built on the engagement that we’ve had with victims, and the advocacy that victims themselves, and papers like The Courier, and victims support organisations have championed.”

Conversation