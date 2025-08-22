Dundee residents propose solution to pavement parking ‘hell’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Dundee residents propose solution to pavement parking ‘hell’

People living on Arklay Terrace say the introduction of white pavement parking lines could solve ongoing problems.

By James Simpson
Laura Gallazzi claims there is enough room for cars to park partially on the pavement on Arklay Terrace. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Laura Gallazzi claims there is enough room for cars to park partially on the pavement on Arklay Terrace. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Residents on a Dundee street who claim pavement parking rules are causing “hell” outside their homes have proposed a solution to the council.

People living on Arklay Terrace, near Dundee International Sports Centre, say the introduction of white pavement parking lines – similar to those on Happyhillock Road – could solve ongoing problems.

The idea is being proposed after several residents were ticketed for partially parking on the pavement.

Locals previously described the rules as causing “holy hell”.

They argue the street’s pavements are wide enough to allow cars to park on them with two wheels while still leaving enough room for wheelchair users and prams.

Residents say parking cars fully on the road on both sides of the street leaves no space for emergency vehicles, and that there are few other options for parking elsewhere nearby.

Laura Gallazzi, who lives on the street, is urging the council to look at changes.

‘We should be able to park on our own street’

She said: “We’re proposing the wide pavement on one side has white parking lines installed to allow partial pavement parking.

“This could be set 1.5 to two metres into the pavement and would still allow buggies and wheelchairs to pass safely.

“We’ve even had wardens come into our street, sympathetic to our plight.

“We should be able to park on our own street.

“To allow that partial pavement parking would also ease any issues for emergency services vehicles getting access.”

Laura Gallazi standing in the middle of Arklay Terrace, Dundee.
Laura says it causes access problems when cars park on both sides of the street. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Laura’s neighbour, Ryan Nugent, who has lived in the area for eight years, says Happyhillock Road is a good example of where the idea works.

“Our section of Arklay Terrace is essentially a cul-de-sac,” he said.

“Drawing the lines would allow partial pavement parking and let residents park safely without being ticketed.

“To me, it’s a common-sense change which wouldn’t require the pavements to be dug up.

“If people couldn’t adhere to these new lines then, by all means, they should be ticketed.”

Happyhillock Road in Dundee, where lines have been painted to show where cars can park.
Lines are painted on Happyhillock Road, allowing cars to park fully on the pavement. Image: Google Street View

Dundee City Council previously said fines would continue to be issued where pavement parking rules were being broken.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “The council has carried out a review of the local road network and consulted with elected members, emergency services, and bus operators on the roads eligible for pavement parking exemption under the Transport (Scotland) Act 2019.

“On November 18 2024, the council’s fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee approved a list of street exemptions recommended from this review, and there are no proposals to promote any further pavement parking exemptions.”

In recent days, two residents in Broughty Ferry have hit out after receiving pavement parking fines outside their homes – including former lifeboat coxswain Murray Brown.

Conversation