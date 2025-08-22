Dundee residents propose solution to pavement parking ‘hell’

Residents on a Dundee street who claim pavement parking rules are causing “hell” outside their homes have proposed a solution to the council.

People living on Arklay Terrace, near Dundee International Sports Centre, say the introduction of white pavement parking lines – similar to those on Happyhillock Road – could solve ongoing problems.

The idea is being proposed after several residents were ticketed for partially parking on the pavement.

Locals previously described the rules as causing “holy hell”.

They argue the street’s pavements are wide enough to allow cars to park on them with two wheels while still leaving enough room for wheelchair users and prams.

Residents say parking cars fully on the road on both sides of the street leaves no space for emergency vehicles, and that there are few other options for parking elsewhere nearby.

Laura Gallazzi, who lives on the street, is urging the council to look at changes.

‘We should be able to park on our own street’

She said: “We’re proposing the wide pavement on one side has white parking lines installed to allow partial pavement parking.

“This could be set 1.5 to two metres into the pavement and would still allow buggies and wheelchairs to pass safely.

“We’ve even had wardens come into our street, sympathetic to our plight.

“We should be able to park on our own street.

“To allow that partial pavement parking would also ease any issues for emergency services vehicles getting access.”

Laura’s neighbour, Ryan Nugent, who has lived in the area for eight years, says Happyhillock Road is a good example of where the idea works.

“Our section of Arklay Terrace is essentially a cul-de-sac,” he said.

“Drawing the lines would allow partial pavement parking and let residents park safely without being ticketed.

“To me, it’s a common-sense change which wouldn’t require the pavements to be dug up.

“If people couldn’t adhere to these new lines then, by all means, they should be ticketed.”

Dundee City Council previously said fines would continue to be issued where pavement parking rules were being broken.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “The council has carried out a review of the local road network and consulted with elected members, emergency services, and bus operators on the roads eligible for pavement parking exemption under the Transport (Scotland) Act 2019.

“On November 18 2024, the council’s fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee approved a list of street exemptions recommended from this review, and there are no proposals to promote any further pavement parking exemptions.”

In recent days, two residents in Broughty Ferry have hit out after receiving pavement parking fines outside their homes – including former lifeboat coxswain Murray Brown.