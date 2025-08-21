Council in tidy-up talks with owner of eyesore Arbroath miniature railway

Angus Council bosses say they are in talks with the owner of Arbroath’s miniature railway over the untidy state of the one-time tourist magnet.

The West Links attraction closed in 2020 after three generations of the Kerr family carried hundreds of thousands of visitors over more than eight decades.

But the popularity of the miniature steam trains and buses dwindled.

It led John Kerr to make the “heart-breaking” decision to shut the seafront business down.

He has since concentrated on other railway interests in English coastal resorts.

The untidy site is now littered with piles of burnt wood and rusting train tracks.

In March, councillors agreed to grant a new 20-year lease for the West Links land.

It was approved with the proviso Mr Kerr begins work within 12 months to bring the railway back into operation.

The £1,200 per annum rental was accompanied by a pledge to invest £150,000 in the attraction’s return.

A council spokesperson said: “A lease was signed with the tenant in May 2024.

“We have been in communication with them regarding the condition and timelines for improvement of the site.

“We will continue to monitor the site and engage directly with the tenant as needed.”

Mr Kerr has declined a number of requests for comment and his plans for the future.

Arbroath miniature railway on £20m town board wish list

It comes as the miniature railway emerged as one of 42 projects locals would like to see part of a £20 million UK Government cash windfall spent on.

Our Arbroath town board is developing a ten-year masterplan to transform the town.

Earlier this summer it asked locals for priority projects in a series of consultation events.

The board is now preparing to present the wide-ranging ideas at another drop-in event.

It is being held at Old and Abbey Church on Thursday August 28 from 3.30pm to 7pm.

Some of the key initiatives folk have said they would like to see are:

Community centre with mixed use facilities

Seapool

Fishmarket restaurant

Heated paddling pool and splash park

Harbour market

Keptie Pond boating

New seafront hotel

Whiting Ness visitor centre

Beacon Green events space

Victoria Park caravanning and camping

Town mural trail

Seafront motorhome park near Gayfield

Chain walk adventure

Clifftop suspension bridge

Beachfront glamping

You can find the full list of 42 projects on the Our Arbroath website.