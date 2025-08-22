Drone footage reveals new St Andrews golf resort progress six months after approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drone footage reveals new St Andrews golf resort progress six months after approval

The progress of construction work at the major Feddinch golf resort and spa, near St Andrews, is revealed in new pictures and video.

By Claire Warrender

A new luxury St Andrews golf resort is taking shape six months after plans were approved.

The controversial Feddinch development, which includes holiday accommodation and a spa, was finally given the go-ahead in February.

Work is under way at the Feddinch golf resort at St Andrews.
Earthworks at Feddinch have begun in earnest as progress is made at the golf resort. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It followed a 25-year saga which saw plans dropped, revised and resurrected.

The site’s ownership also changed several times.

However, Alvarez and Marsal Golf bought the land in 2022 and unveiled ambitious proposals for an 18-hole golf course, a short three-par course and a practice range.

An artist's impression of the new clubhouse at Feddinch golf resort in St Andrews.
An artist’s impression of how the Feddinch golf resort clubhouse will look when complete. Image: Fife Planning Portal

The plans also include a hotel, restaurant, cottages, a greenkeepers’ service yard and a halfway house with food and drink.

They are being built on greenbelt land to the south-east of St Andrews.

Drone pictures show progress at Feddinch golf resort site

The Feddinch site’s transformation is now well under way, as our drone pictures show.

Significant earthworks have been carried out.

And the layout of at least some of the course is marked out.

Significant work has been carried out at Feddinch.
Work on the Feddinch golf course is well under way. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Progress at Feddinch golf resort, near St Andrews, from the air.
Construction of the Feddinch golf resort, near St Andrews, is making progress. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Progress at the Feddinch golf resort site, near St Andrews.
Progress at the Feddinch golf resort site, near St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, frames for a number of buildings are in place.

Alvarez and Marsal already operates golf resorts in the USA and Ireland.

The company declined to comment on the progress or a possible opening date.

They changed the design of their Feddinch proposal in the wake of fierce public opposition.

How the new golf resort at Feddinch, St Andrews, could look.
How the new golf resort at Feddinch, St Andrews, could look. Image: Alvarez & Marsal Golf

It followed fears the original plan would dominate the St Andrews skyline.

Following feedback, they muted the colour palettes to blend in with the landscape.

And they also reduced the roof heights in the main clubhouse, hotel and spa building.

Read more about the history of the Feddinch golf resort site near St Andrews.

