Drone footage reveals new St Andrews golf resort progress six months after approval

A new luxury St Andrews golf resort is taking shape six months after plans were approved.

The controversial Feddinch development, which includes holiday accommodation and a spa, was finally given the go-ahead in February.

It followed a 25-year saga which saw plans dropped, revised and resurrected.

The site’s ownership also changed several times.

However, Alvarez and Marsal Golf bought the land in 2022 and unveiled ambitious proposals for an 18-hole golf course, a short three-par course and a practice range.

The plans also include a hotel, restaurant, cottages, a greenkeepers’ service yard and a halfway house with food and drink.

They are being built on greenbelt land to the south-east of St Andrews.

Drone pictures show progress at Feddinch golf resort site

The Feddinch site’s transformation is now well under way, as our drone pictures show.

Significant earthworks have been carried out.

And the layout of at least some of the course is marked out.

Meanwhile, frames for a number of buildings are in place.

Alvarez and Marsal already operates golf resorts in the USA and Ireland.

The company declined to comment on the progress or a possible opening date.

They changed the design of their Feddinch proposal in the wake of fierce public opposition.

It followed fears the original plan would dominate the St Andrews skyline.

Following feedback, they muted the colour palettes to blend in with the landscape.

And they also reduced the roof heights in the main clubhouse, hotel and spa building.

Read more about the history of the Feddinch golf resort site near St Andrews.