Former Broughty Ferry lifeboat coxswain ‘totally aggrieved’ by pavement parking fine

A former Broughty Ferry lifeboat coxswain says he feels “totally aggrieved” after being given a pavement parking fine outside his home.

Murray Brown’s car was hit with a ticket last month after he parked with two wheels on the pavement on Nevis Place.

Murray says he does not block anyone’s route by parking on the pavement as he lives at the end of a cul-de-sac, with only a garage beyond his home.

He argues that by parking fully on the street, he risks obstructing his neighbour’s car.

Since February 2024, Dundee City Council has fined drivers who park on pavements, double park, or block dropped kerbs.

However, several residents have hit out at the rules in recent weeks, including another Broughty Ferry resident who believes a “sensible” approach is needed.

Meanwhile, residents on Arklay Terrace, near Dundee’s football stadiums, have claimed the rules are causing “holy hell” outside their homes.

‘I block no one’s entry other than mine’

Murray, 60, who retired from serving Broughty Ferry lifeboat after 30 years in 2022, said: “I completely understand the regulations, but surely common sense has to be used.

“I stay as far round in a cul-de-sac as possible.

“I put two wheels on the pavement to allow my neighbour to get in and out easily when he leaves early in the morning.

“I block no entry to anyone’s house other than mine.

“The pavement stops just past my gate, so there is nowhere for anyone to go – it just comes to an end.

“I believe that parking with two wheels on the pavement here causes no harm to anyone.

“I am totally aggrieved at the situation.

“I believe the council is purely using this as a tax on people.”

Murray says the wardens who ticketed his car “must have walked pretty far” to find his vehicle.

After he complained to the council about receiving the fine, the local authority refused to budge.

A response said: “While we understand your intention was to be considerate, the legislation is clear, a contravention occurs when one or more wheels of a vehicle are on the pavement.

“It is also important to clarify that whether or not your vehicle caused an obstruction, or had the potential to do so, is not a factor in determining whether a contravention has occurred.

“The regulations do not require obstruction to be present – the presence of wheels on the pavement alone is sufficient for enforcement.”

Murray says given the council’s response, he “doesn’t see any point in taking this any further” by appealing, and has paid the fine.

Charities and people with sight or mobility issues have previously given their support for the pavement parking rules, saying it is “dangerous” if they are forced to walk on the road due to the pavement being blocked.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson told The Courier: “Anyone who receives a parking penalty charge can submit a challenge.

“However, the law is clear, and parking with one or more wheels on a pavement has been illegal since December 2023 (when local authorities could start enforcing the law).

“Details can be found on the council’s website.”

Earlier this week, councillors gave their backing to proposals that could see a controversial restricted parking zone near the football stadiums extended to four new streets.