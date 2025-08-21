Former Broughty Ferry lifeboat coxswain ‘totally aggrieved’ by pavement parking fine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Broughty Ferry lifeboat coxswain ‘totally aggrieved’ by pavement parking fine

Murray Brown says he is not blocking anyone by parking on the pavement outside his home as he lives at the end of a cul-de-sac.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Murray Brown with his car outside his home in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A former Broughty Ferry lifeboat coxswain says he feels “totally aggrieved” after being given a pavement parking fine outside his home.

Murray Brown’s car was hit with a ticket last month after he parked with two wheels on the pavement on Nevis Place.

Murray says he does not block anyone’s route by parking on the pavement as he lives at the end of a cul-de-sac, with only a garage beyond his home.

He argues that by parking fully on the street, he risks obstructing his neighbour’s car.

Since February 2024, Dundee City Council has fined drivers who park on pavements, double park, or block dropped kerbs.

However, several residents have hit out at the rules in recent weeks, including another Broughty Ferry resident who believes a “sensible” approach is needed.

Meanwhile, residents on Arklay Terrace, near Dundee’s football stadiums, have claimed the rules are causing “holy hell” outside their homes.

‘I block no one’s entry other than mine’

Murray, 60, who retired from serving Broughty Ferry lifeboat after 30 years in 2022, said: “I completely understand the regulations, but surely common sense has to be used.

“I stay as far round in a cul-de-sac as possible.

“I put two wheels on the pavement to allow my neighbour to get in and out easily when he leaves early in the morning.

“I block no entry to anyone’s house other than mine.

“The pavement stops just past my gate, so there is nowhere for anyone to go – it just comes to an end.

“I believe that parking with two wheels on the pavement here causes no harm to anyone.

“I am totally aggrieved at the situation.

“I believe the council is purely using this as a tax on people.”

Murray’s car on the day he received the fine. Image: Murray Brown

Murray says the wardens who ticketed his car “must have walked pretty far” to find his vehicle.

After he complained to the council about receiving the fine, the local authority refused to budge.

A response said: “While we understand your intention was to be considerate, the legislation is clear,  a contravention occurs when one or more wheels of a vehicle are on the pavement.

“It is also important to clarify that whether or not your vehicle caused an obstruction, or had the potential to do so, is not a factor in determining whether a contravention has occurred.

“The regulations do not require obstruction to be present – the presence of wheels on the pavement alone is sufficient for enforcement.”

Murray says parking on the pavement does not block anyone’s route. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Murray says given the council’s response, he “doesn’t see any point in taking this any further” by appealing, and has paid the fine.

Charities and people with sight or mobility issues have previously given their support for the pavement parking rules, saying it is “dangerous” if they are forced to walk on the road due to the pavement being blocked.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson told The Courier: “Anyone who receives a parking penalty charge can submit a challenge.

“However, the law is clear, and parking with one or more wheels on a pavement has been illegal since December 2023 (when local authorities could start enforcing the law).

“Details can be found on the council’s website.”

Earlier this week, councillors gave their backing to proposals that could see a controversial restricted parking zone near the football stadiums extended to four new streets.

Conversation