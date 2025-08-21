Monifieth High pupils step inside their new £66.5m school for the first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Monifieth High pupils step inside their new £66.5m school for the first time

The 1,200-pupil capacity secondary started the new academic year two days later than other Angus schools.

By Graham Brown, Katherine Ferries, Steve Brown
Opening Day at the new Monifieth High School. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Monifieth High pupils couldn’t have enjoyed a better start to the new school year.

Not only did they get two extra days of summer holiday, the doors of the new £66.5 million Monifieth learning campus were finally open to welcome them back on Thursday morning.

The build project for the 1,200-pupil secondary began on May 29 2023.

It represents the largest single investment in local education provision in the 30-year history of Angus Council.

Robertson Construction Tayside handed over the Passivhaus-designed building to the council in July.

  • Vocational barista bar; nail bar; construction, agricultural and e-sports spaces
  • Games hall, gymnasium, dance studio and 25m swimming pool
  • Theatre space
  • Early learning and childcare facilities
  • Synthetic and grass pitches

The campus facilities will also be available for community lets.

Angus education convener and Monifieth councillor Heather Doran helped welcome the pupils.

“This marks a major milestone for the school and I’m sure it will be an inspiring place to learn and grow,” she said.

“It’s a real pleasure to welcome all our children and young people back to school for the start of the 2025-26 session.

“Whether you’re returning after the summer or starting a new chapter in Primary 1 or S1, we’re looking forward to supporting you through an exciting year of learning.”

In March, around 1,000 former pupils and staff took up the offer of a last look around the old Monifieth High.

It opened in 1979 with room for just over 1,000 youngsters. The school has been extended and adapted since then.

The last condition survey of the secondary suggested £1m of maintenance work was needed.

This year’s school roll is around 1,090.

The Monifieth campus opening comes the day before neighbouring Dundee City Council welcomes youngsters to the £100m Greenfield Academy.

It is a merger of Braeview Academy and Craigie High School and has a pupil population of around 1,500.

Lord Provost Craig Fotheringham, Former Provost Ronnie Proctor, School Captains Abigail Thomson and Rebecca Anderson (S6) on Opening Day at the new Monifieth High School. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
First look inside the Early Learning Centre with Thea Smith (4) and ELC Manager Emma Rollo on Opening Day at the new Monifieth High School. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Early Learning Centre at the new Monifieth High School. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Head Teacher, Clair Thomson, with house captains, Rebecca Anderson, Lachlan Henderson and Abigail Thomson, and the new influx of S1 pupils on Opening Day at the new Monifieth High School. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Head Teacher Clair Thomson with piper Robbie Melvin (15) on Opening Day at the new Monifieth High School. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Conversation