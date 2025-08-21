Monifieth High pupils step inside their new £66.5m school for the first time

Monifieth High pupils couldn’t have enjoyed a better start to the new school year.

Not only did they get two extra days of summer holiday, the doors of the new £66.5 million Monifieth learning campus were finally open to welcome them back on Thursday morning.

The build project for the 1,200-pupil secondary began on May 29 2023.

It represents the largest single investment in local education provision in the 30-year history of Angus Council.

Robertson Construction Tayside handed over the Passivhaus-designed building to the council in July.

Vocational barista bar; nail bar; construction, agricultural and e-sports spaces

Games hall, gymnasium, dance studio and 25m swimming pool

Theatre space

Early learning and childcare facilities

Synthetic and grass pitches

The campus facilities will also be available for community lets.

Angus education convener and Monifieth councillor Heather Doran helped welcome the pupils.

“This marks a major milestone for the school and I’m sure it will be an inspiring place to learn and grow,” she said.

“It’s a real pleasure to welcome all our children and young people back to school for the start of the 2025-26 session.

“Whether you’re returning after the summer or starting a new chapter in Primary 1 or S1, we’re looking forward to supporting you through an exciting year of learning.”

In March, around 1,000 former pupils and staff took up the offer of a last look around the old Monifieth High.

It opened in 1979 with room for just over 1,000 youngsters. The school has been extended and adapted since then.

The last condition survey of the secondary suggested £1m of maintenance work was needed.

This year’s school roll is around 1,090.

The Monifieth campus opening comes the day before neighbouring Dundee City Council welcomes youngsters to the £100m Greenfield Academy.

It is a merger of Braeview Academy and Craigie High School and has a pupil population of around 1,500.