Man charged over 25 shoplifting offences in Dundee’s West End

The 35-year-old is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court next month.

By Isla Glen
The offences allegedly took place in the West End. Image: Google Street View
A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with 25 shoplifting offences in Dundee.

The incidents allegedly took place between June 1 and August 12 in the West End of the city.

The man is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on September 15.

No specific details have been released on the shops targeted or the items stolen.

Constable Malcolm MacKenzie said: “Tackling shoplifting and other forms of retail crime is a priority for us at the Lochee Community Policing Team, and officers, will continue to work alongside partners to identify offenders and bring them to justice.”

It comes after police arrested seven people over 186 alleged shoplifting offences at a Dundee petrol station in June.

