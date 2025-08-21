Police raid 7 Dundee homes in organised crime crackdown

Police have raided seven homes in Dundee as part of a crackdown on organised crime.

Officers wearing riot gear targeted addresses across the city on Thursday.

Houses in the Baxter Park, Stobswell and St Mary’s areas were among those raided by police using battering rams.

A property in Perth was also raided as part of the operation.

Eight males were arrested as police recovered drugs from all addresses.

The drugs and value of the drugs seized are still to be confirmed.

The Courier joined police on some of the raids from early on Thursday morning.

After a briefing at police HQ at Bell Street, a team of officers headed to an address in Stobswell for their first raid of the day.

A convoy of three police vans, filled with officers in riot gear, descended on the house.

The fast-moving operation then moved to a second address, where it was alleged that drug dealing had been taking place.

Officers quickly piled out of the vans and used a battering ram to bash the door open.

A third house was also targeted nearby, and this was where police made their first arrest.

After returning to Bell Street, where Detective Inspector Gary Lamb spoke with the media, one final raid took place in the St Mary’s area.

Dundee organised crime raids in planning since January

DI Lamb revealed officers had been planning the raids, which included activity elsewhere in Scotland, since January.

He told The Courier: “Today was the culmination of several months of hard work by the serious organised crime team in Dundee.

“We’ve been investigating drug dealing over that time linked to serious and organised crime.

“Today has culminated in the execution of a number of search warrants, nine in total, which were executed throughout Perth, Dundee and Aberdeen.

“We’ve made a number of arrests already today and a number of recoveries.”

The main focus of the raids was on those suspected of being involved in drug dealing.

DI Lamb said: “I think that every action that we can take which disrupts organised crime and criminals in our communities is significant.

“Today’s operation, by design, is to disrupt and dismantle those who are operating and dealing drugs in our communities.

“That contributes to the kind of threat and risk that is posed to people who abuse drugs in our communities, so any enforcement that we can take is significant.”

DI Lamb says information from members of the public is crucial in tackling crime.

He added: “If you’re seeing crime ongoing in your communities, for example, increased comings and goings from properties, drug paraphernalia, unexplained signs of affluence, all these types of things, then the information that we get in that regard is crucial to assisting us.

“You can contact the police in an emergency using 999, or you can report to us using the non-emergency number, 101.

“You can also report any concerns about crime ongoing in your communities anonymously via Crimestoppers.”