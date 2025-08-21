Police raid 7 Dundee homes in organised crime crackdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police raid 7 Dundee homes in organised crime crackdown

A property in Perth has also been targeted by officers.

By Ben MacDonald
Police smashing their way into one home in the Baxter Park area. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Police have raided seven homes in Dundee as part of a crackdown on organised crime.

Officers wearing riot gear targeted addresses across the city on Thursday.

Houses in the Baxter Park, Stobswell and St Mary’s areas were among those raided by police using battering rams.

A property in Perth was also raided as part of the operation.

Eight males were arrested as police recovered drugs from all addresses.

The drugs and value of the drugs seized are still to be confirmed.

The Courier joined police on some of the raids from early on Thursday morning.

After a briefing at police HQ at Bell Street, a team of officers headed to an address in Stobswell for their first raid of the day.

A briefing with officers ahead of Thursday’s raids. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A convoy of vans leaving Bell Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Police arriving at one of the target addresses. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A convoy of three police vans, filled with officers in riot gear, descended on the house.

The fast-moving operation then moved to a second address, where it was alleged that drug dealing had been taking place.

Officers quickly piled out of the vans and used a battering ram to bash the door open.

A third house was also targeted nearby, and this was where police made their first arrest.

After returning to Bell Street, where Detective Inspector Gary Lamb spoke with the media, one final raid took place in the St Mary’s area.

Dundee organised crime raids in planning since January

DI Lamb revealed officers had been planning the raids, which included activity elsewhere in Scotland, since January.

He told The Courier: “Today was the culmination of several months of hard work by the serious organised crime team in Dundee.

“We’ve been investigating drug dealing over that time linked to serious and organised crime.

“Today has culminated in the execution of a number of search warrants, nine in total, which were executed throughout Perth, Dundee and Aberdeen.

“We’ve made a number of arrests already today and a number of recoveries.”

Police in riot gear after raiding one house. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Officers wore protective gear for the operation. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Damage to the front door of one house after being opened with a battering ram. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The main focus of the raids was on those suspected of being involved in drug dealing.

DI Lamb said: “I think that every action that we can take which disrupts organised crime and criminals in our communities is significant.

“Today’s operation, by design, is to disrupt and dismantle those who are operating and dealing drugs in our communities.

“That contributes to the kind of threat and risk that is posed to people who abuse drugs in our communities, so any enforcement that we can take is significant.”

Police entering a block of flats. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Several addresses were targeted. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A suspect being led away. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
DI Gary Lamb, who led the operation. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

DI Lamb says information from members of the public is crucial in tackling crime.

He added: “If you’re seeing crime ongoing in your communities, for example, increased comings and goings from properties, drug paraphernalia, unexplained signs of affluence, all these types of things, then the information that we get in that regard is crucial to assisting us.

“You can contact the police in an emergency using 999, or you can report to us using the non-emergency number, 101.

“You can also report any concerns about crime ongoing in your communities anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

