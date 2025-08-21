How St Andrews Aquarium is set to look after £1 million expansion

A new image has revealed how St Andrews Aquarium will look after a £1 million expansion has been completed.

The computer-generated image (above) has been released as redevelopment work continues at the Fife attraction.

The aquarium is set to double in size with new spaces being added, including animal exhibits and interactive attractions.

Its seal pool, which was destroyed during Storm Babet, is also being rebuilt.

‘Transformational’ expansion of St Andrews Aquarium

Construction on the extended concrete sea wall, designed to protect the aquarium from future storms, has already been completed.

Managing director John Mace said: “We wanted to give our visitors a taste of what’s to come.

“The damage caused by Storm Babet was devastating, but instead of simply rebuilding what was damaged, it has become the catalyst for the most exciting development in our history.

“The new visual really shows how transformational this project will be, and we’re proud of the progress so far.

“Strengthening the sea wall was critical for our future, and we’re excited about creating a vibrant new space with a mix of new exhibits that our visitors will love.”

Details of the new inhabitants are yet to be confirmed, with John insisting it will be “worth the wait”.

St Andrews Aquarium is continuing to open as normal while works are carried out.