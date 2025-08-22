Teenager sexually assaulted by St Andrews takeaway boss ‘so angry’ her abuser is ‘walking about free’

A teenager who was sexually assaulted by a former St Andrews takeaway boss says she is “so angry” her abuser “is walking about free”.

Ugur ‘Jack’ Emre was found guilty of offending at Big Boss takeaway and ice cream shop Little Boss after a trial earlier this month.

The businessman was found to have sexually assaulted the girl, who feared he was going to rape her during one of three incidents in August 2024.

The 17-year-old victim, who cannot be named due to her age and who was 16 at the time, has expressed her anger after Emre was released on bail as he awaits sentencing in October.

She has also told how she scrubbed her skin “until it almost burned off” after being attacked by Emre.

She told The Courier: “One thing I am very, very angry about and think about all the time is the fact that he is walking about right now.

“It makes me really, really angry. He shouldn’t be in public; he shouldn’t be allowed to have this type of freedom right now, considering he has been found guilty.

“It is genuinely making me so angry knowing he is walking about free.

“I would 100% want to see him in jail, and if he doesn’t (get jailed), I will be very, very upset.”

Emre, 42, claimed to be one of the most famous people in St Andrews during his trial.

He boasted Tiger Woods as a customer in his “party” restaurant, Big Boss, and said: “I should not be here (the court). I have got over 17,000 Instagram followers.

“People, they don’t believe it.

“Friends came from Los Angeles to get a picture with me at the Fairmont. If I am that bad a person, why would they do that?”

However, Emre’s victim says she wanted to “scream” about what he had done when he was in front of customers.

She said: “The public loved him, but they didn’t know what was going on behind closed doors.

‘Everyone loved him but he basically ruined my life’

“It made me really, really angry, and all I wanted to do was scream about what he did to me in front of everyone.

“It made me really frustrated that everyone loved him, but he basically ruined my life behind closed doors.

“I don’t think I will ever fully get over it. It’s just learning to live with it, but it’s very difficult.

“I’ll never be able to forget it.”

The teenager said Emre had massaged her shoulders, back, face and lips while she was sitting on the stairs at Little Boss ice cream parlour.

She said he then asked if she wanted to go downstairs and she “thought he was going to rape me”.

‘I scrubbed my skin until it almost burned off’

She continued: “I remember the night that I got home, I will never forget this, the first thing I did was put all of my clothes in the wash.

“I went straight in the shower and absolutely scrubbed my skin until it almost burned off.

“I tried to get the feeling of him off me but nothing helped.”

She also described two other occasions where she was alone with Emre and he tried to kiss her.

The girl said she cried “happy tears” for hours after being told Emre was found guilty.

But she has struggled with flashbacks in the aftermath of the trial.

She said: “I got a phone call telling me he was found guilty.

“I cried for at least three hours, it was happy tears, but I was also in shock.

“Although it was good news for him to be found guilty, over the course of the few days of him being found guilty, it was everywhere.

“I would see his face in the newspapers and people were messaging me saying they were proud of me.

“Of course, that is nice, but everything felt worse, everything came back to me.

“I was getting really bad flashbacks and would go to sleep and would get nightmares about it all happening again.

“I would wake up crying, I wasn’t able to sleep because it was on my mind all the time.

“It felt horrible. I still think about it now, and it’s slowly going away, but at the same time, it will never ever leave my head.

“He’s been found guilty and that’s amazing, but nothing will ever change the fact that he did that to me.”

St Andrews takeaway boss guilty of sexual assault

Emre was found guilty of sexually assaulting the teenager and making non-consensual sexual remarks to two others.

He was also convicted of two charges relating to licensing and supplying children with alcohol, as well as forcing young staff members to work during a restricted time.

Emre denied all the charges and claimed a group of girls had conspired against him.

The businessman was cleared of three other sexual offences and two charges relating to alcohol and working time regulations.

Sentencing was deferred until October for a social work report to be prepared, and Emre is now subject to sex offender registration requirements.

He says he sold Big Boss takeaway to another firm in April this year.

If you have been affected by any issues raised, support and information is available from Rape Crisis Scotland, which works to transform attitudes, improve responses and end rape and sexual violence in all its forms. Samaritans can also be contacted – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org ,or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.