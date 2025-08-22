Inside the controversial six-year journey of Dundee’s new £100m Greenfield Academy

Around 1,500 pupils will walk through the doors of Dundee’s Greenfield Academy today for their first day of term.

The city’s newest secondary school – which is part of the wider Drumgeith Community Campus – cost £100 million and took a little over two years to build.

But plans for Dundee’s so-called ‘super school’ were first unveiled six years ago when the local authority mooted the merger of Braeview Academy and Craigie High School.

The project sparked controversy from day one, with concerns over the design of the school, its chosen location, and the spiralling cost all raised.

The Courier takes a look back at how Greenfield Academy came to be.

Rumours of school merger

Rumours of plans to merge the two Dundee secondary schools, which would become Greenfield Academy, first emerged in 2017.

A planning application was submitted to the local authority by a gymnastics club based at Braeview which sought permission to open a premises at Faraday Business Centre.

The application detailed “by 2021-22, Dundee City Council as an education authority will look to merge Braeview Academy and Craigie High School”.

Braeview was badly damaged in a fire in 2018 and the Craigie school building was determined to be deteriorating.

Following calls for clarity from Labour councillors, the then education committee convener Gregor Murray said there were “categorically” no merger plans.

However, in January 2019, the council unveiled proposals to merge the schools and build a new facility on the site of the former St Saviour’s High School on Drumgeith Road.

This was despite an informal consultation revealing the majority of parents wanted to retain separate schools.

Michael Marra – who was then a Labour councillor in Dundee – labelled the proposals “totally unacceptable” and said the existing budlings should be refurbished instead.

A further consultation on the proposals then began in February 2020 and was due to be complete by the end of March.

Dundee City Council’s education committee was then due to make a decision on the merger plans at a June meeting.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic led to the consultation being halted indefinitely.

It subsequently resumed in the August of that year and councillors formally approved the merger in January 2021.

At the time, it was expected the project would cost £60m.

Controversy over school design

The public were given a first glimpse of how the new school could look during a three-day exhibition of architects’ drawings held in February 2022.

At the time it was named the East End Community Campus and included sports pitches, library space, and a fitness suite.

However, concerns were raised over the omission of a swimming pool in the designs and a petition was launched calling for one to be included.

Both Braeview Academy and Craigie Academy had a pool.

However, Dundee education officials said there was “sufficient capacity” across schools in the city to support swimming provision without having one at the new school.

Councillors subsequently granted planning permission for the new campus in October 2022.

But a few weeks later, the Dundee branch of the EIS teaching union left the East End Community Campus project board over concerns about its design.

Union reps warned the building was “far too small” and the design features “educationally unacceptable”.

Senior council officials, however, said the concerns had not been brought to the attention of the local authority.

Spiralling cost of Greenfield Academy project

In March 2023, it was revealed the cost of the project had soared to £100m.

This meant the building would cost significantly more than Dundee Waterfront’s flagship £80.1m V&A museum.

The rising price tag was blamed on Brexit, the Covid-19 response, and the war in Ukraine.

When the council’s policy and resources committee approved the tender, it was the highest ever green-lit by the local authority.

Flooding concerns

Construction of the new campus began in June 2023.

But just four months later the site was battered by Storm Babet and building equipment and cars were submerged in flood water after the Dighty Burn burst its banks.

This led to fresh concerns over the potential for flooding at the site – something which was previously raised during the public consultation held in 2020.

It was claimed the former St Saviour’s High School building was demolished because it was “sinking” into the ground.

However, a flood risk assessment subsequently revealed flood measures built for the new school worked as intended.

This was submitted with a planning application for an overflow car park at the campus in June 2024.

Head teacher revealed

In August 2024, Dundee City Council began advertising for the head teacher role at the new school.

Candidates were invited to submit an application for the £110,808-a-year role.

Among the responsibilities listed for the job were providing “leadership, good management and strategic direction to the campus”.

Two months later it was confirmed Johnny Lothian, who had been at the helm of Morgan Academy for four years, had been appointed to the job.

Community facilities relocation

In October 2024, Dundee City Council unveiled plans to move scores of community facilities to the new campus.

A consultation was launched on plans to relocate services from buildings in Whitfield, Linlathen and Douglas.

This included the Douglas Community Centre, the Douglas Sports Centre and the Whitfield Library.

However, the proposals were met with outrage and The Courier reported how users of Douglas Community Centre feared the area would “suffer” if it closed.

Councillors subsequently agreed with a recommendation from officers that the community centre should remain open.

A decision on the future of the Douglas Sports Centre was deferred.

However, it was agreed the Douglas Library, Whitfield Library and the Hub Library on Pitkerro Road should all relocate to the new Dundee school.

Official name unveiled

The official name of the new school and campus was finally revealed by Dundee City Council in February this year.

They confirmed Greenfield Academy had been chosen for the school.

It was outlined that reflects the historical use of the site and honours ‘Greenfield House’ as a thriving market garden that provided fresh food to the local population.

The wider campus, which will include sports and leisure facilities, will be known as the Drumgeith Community Campus.

First look inside

Ahead of the official opening on Friday, The Courier was invited for a tour of the new school and the wider community campus.

The tour showed off one of the school’s two huge sports halls and auditorium which will have seating for more than 400 people.

The new maths and science blocks were also previewed, as well as the new community library and enhanced pupil support provision block.

Outside the school there are 3G and 4G football pitches, a pump cycle track, and rugby playing fields.