Football legend Gareth Bale dines at Auchterarder restaurant 2 nights running

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Football legend Gareth Bale dines at Auchterarder restaurant 2 nights running

The former Real Madrid star posed for selfies at the curry restaurant.

By Neil Henderson
Gareth Bale with Auchterarder Bombay Club restaurant owner Mandeep Saini (right) and manger Jaspir Saini (left)
Gareth Bale (centre) with Auchterarder Bombay Club restaurant owner Mandeep Saini (right) and manger Jaspir Saini (left) Image: Mandeep Saini

Football legend Gareth Bale has proved he’s a big curry fan after dining out two nights in a row at an award-winning restaurant in Auchterarder.

The former Real Madrid star and Wales international posed for photos and chatted to locals during two visits to the Bombay Club restaurant at Glendevon Hotel on Monday and Tuesday.

Five-time Champions League winner Bale was dining with five friends.

The 36-year-old, who retired in 2023 and is now a football pundit for TNT Sports, posed for photographs with restaurant owner Mandeep Saini and manager Jaspir Saini.

Mandeep told The Courier that Bale took great interest in the restaurant’s extensive menu.

Glendevon Hotel, Auchterarder.
The Glendevon Hotel, Auchterarder, where the Bombay Club restaurant is situated. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He said: “You don’t get a true football legend such as Gareth Bale in every day, so for him to come back two days running was fantastic.

“He obviously likes his curries and was asking about the various dishes and what ingredients we use.

Gareth Bale poses for photos at Auchterarder restaurant

“Other diners were very respectful of him and his party and left him to enjoy his meal.

“Afterwards, however, he was a true gentleman, posing for pictures and talking to people.

“He told us he enjoyed the meal and informed us that he was already planning a second visit the next evening.

“He had even decided what he was going to have the next day.

“Gareth was happy to pose for a photograph with me and Jaspir and came across as a very nice and down-to-earth guy.”

Gareth Bale scoring for Wales during the World Cup in 2022.
Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring for Wales during the World Cup in 2022. Image: Shutterstock

A photograph of the pair with Bale was posted on the Glendevon Facebook page, confirming the football star had popped in for a curry.

A second post added that he’d made a return visit on Tuesday evening.

It read: “Apparently, Gareth Bale loves our curry.

“Two nights in a row!

“We must be doing something right.”

Bale, a huge golf fan, is understood to have been staying at nearby Gleneagles and enjoying the world-renowned golf courses in the region.

The Real Madrid legend’s golfing exploits hit the headlines in 2024 when a dog stole his ball while taking part in the Dunhill Cup tournament at Carnoustie.

More from News

The Courier breaking news graphic
Crash causing delays on A92 in north-east Fife
There are fears ambulance response times will go up in the area, if Balmossie closes
Drug deaths rise in Stirling and across Forth Valley
One of the cars involved. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Main road in Glenrothes closed as emergency services at 2-car crash
fayth davidson
Full risk assessment for firebug who set light to Fife court
CR0054674, Ben MacDonald, Dundee. Police Scotland raids on drug dealers at various locations in Dundee. Picture Shows; Police in riot gear attending one of the various addresses across Dundee, 21st August 2025. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Police raid 7 Dundee homes in organised crime crackdown
Murray Brown with his car outside his home in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Former Broughty Ferry lifeboat coxswain 'totally aggrieved' by pavement parking fine
Simon Neil from Biffy Clyro. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Biffy Clyro to play special Dundee gig
Christopher McLaren
Starving XL Bully had eaten dog carcass in Dundee flat where only food was…
Some of Stirling's main shopping streets have more vacant units than others. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
How many Stirling city centre shop units are sitting empty?
The Abbeygate Shopping Centre in Arbroath. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson
Abbeygate Shopping Centre in Arbroath put up for sale after D&A College campus speculation

Conversation