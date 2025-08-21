Football legend Gareth Bale dines at Auchterarder restaurant 2 nights running

Football legend Gareth Bale has proved he’s a big curry fan after dining out two nights in a row at an award-winning restaurant in Auchterarder.

The former Real Madrid star and Wales international posed for photos and chatted to locals during two visits to the Bombay Club restaurant at Glendevon Hotel on Monday and Tuesday.

Five-time Champions League winner Bale was dining with five friends.

The 36-year-old, who retired in 2023 and is now a football pundit for TNT Sports, posed for photographs with restaurant owner Mandeep Saini and manager Jaspir Saini.

Mandeep told The Courier that Bale took great interest in the restaurant’s extensive menu.

He said: “You don’t get a true football legend such as Gareth Bale in every day, so for him to come back two days running was fantastic.

“He obviously likes his curries and was asking about the various dishes and what ingredients we use.

Gareth Bale poses for photos at Auchterarder restaurant

“Other diners were very respectful of him and his party and left him to enjoy his meal.

“Afterwards, however, he was a true gentleman, posing for pictures and talking to people.

“He told us he enjoyed the meal and informed us that he was already planning a second visit the next evening.

“He had even decided what he was going to have the next day.

“Gareth was happy to pose for a photograph with me and Jaspir and came across as a very nice and down-to-earth guy.”

A photograph of the pair with Bale was posted on the Glendevon Facebook page, confirming the football star had popped in for a curry.

A second post added that he’d made a return visit on Tuesday evening.

It read: “Apparently, Gareth Bale loves our curry.

“Two nights in a row!

“We must be doing something right.”

Bale, a huge golf fan, is understood to have been staying at nearby Gleneagles and enjoying the world-renowned golf courses in the region.

The Real Madrid legend’s golfing exploits hit the headlines in 2024 when a dog stole his ball while taking part in the Dunhill Cup tournament at Carnoustie.