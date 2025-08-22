Fife Planning Ahead: Caravan site approved for country wedding venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife Planning Ahead: Caravan site approved for country wedding venue

This week's Fife planning round-up also includes plans for a boarded-up pub and a proposal for changes at a Cupar opticians.

By Claire Warrender
Rhynd Farm, near Leuchars, features in this week's planning ahead
Rhynd Farm, near Leuchars. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

An unviable Fife pub that closed during the covid pandemic could be turned into two flats.

Fife Council planners have recommended councillors approve plans for the Auld Hoose in Bowhill’s Main Street when they meet next week.

The Auld Hoose, Bowhill, could become flats.
The Auld Hoose, Bowhill, has been closed for several years. Image: Fife planning portal

Thirty-seven people have objected to the proposal amid fears over noise and parking chaos.

However, nobody has expressed interest in taking over the pub over the last few years.

And planners say the proposal accords with the development plan.

Flat plan for Cupar optician

Plans to transform a Cupar town centre optician’s into a flat have been lodged.

Fiona Adamson of PLM Optometrists has submitted a proposal to Fife Council, which shows changes to the upper floor.

If approved, the Crossgate building will include an open-plan lounge, kitchen and dining room, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

Hopes for cleaner beach

A new waste water treatment works could finally be in the offing at Lower Largo.

Scottish Water has lodged a planning application for a facility at Bourtree Bay.

Lower Largo beach has suffered with pollution.
Lower Largo beach. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The area has suffered from sewage leaking on to the beach for some time.

And it was rated poor by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) this year.

If approved, the treatment works will include three tanks, a generator and pump, as well as pipework.

Rhynd Farm expansion includes caravan site

Wooded farmland at Tentsmuir, near Leuchars, will become a caravan site after plans were approved.

Ten caravan pitches will be created at Rhynd Farm for holiday use.

Rhynd Farm, near Leuchars, is opening a caravan site.
The Foster family of Rhynd Farm are now planning a caravan site. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Applicants Ed and Lisa Foster are planning to expand their north Fife farm business by providing accommodation for guests using the nearby Rhynd Cafe and Events Venue.

The venue already offers weddings, a farmhouse sleeping up to nine guests, a gym, archery and clay pigeon shooting.

The application site is currently a mix of self-seeded trees and grassland, which is not used for agricultural purposes.

No objections were received.

The planning applications can be viewed in full via the following links:

Flats plan for Auld Hoose in Bowhill

Cupar optician to flats proposal

Lower Largo waste water treatment works

Rhynd Farm caravan site

Conversation