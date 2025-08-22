Fife Planning Ahead: Caravan site approved for country wedding venue

An unviable Fife pub that closed during the covid pandemic could be turned into two flats.

Fife Council planners have recommended councillors approve plans for the Auld Hoose in Bowhill’s Main Street when they meet next week.

Thirty-seven people have objected to the proposal amid fears over noise and parking chaos.

However, nobody has expressed interest in taking over the pub over the last few years.

And planners say the proposal accords with the development plan.

Flat plan for Cupar optician

Plans to transform a Cupar town centre optician’s into a flat have been lodged.

Fiona Adamson of PLM Optometrists has submitted a proposal to Fife Council, which shows changes to the upper floor.

If approved, the Crossgate building will include an open-plan lounge, kitchen and dining room, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

Hopes for cleaner beach

A new waste water treatment works could finally be in the offing at Lower Largo.

Scottish Water has lodged a planning application for a facility at Bourtree Bay.

The area has suffered from sewage leaking on to the beach for some time.

And it was rated poor by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) this year.

If approved, the treatment works will include three tanks, a generator and pump, as well as pipework.

Rhynd Farm expansion includes caravan site

Wooded farmland at Tentsmuir, near Leuchars, will become a caravan site after plans were approved.

Ten caravan pitches will be created at Rhynd Farm for holiday use.

Applicants Ed and Lisa Foster are planning to expand their north Fife farm business by providing accommodation for guests using the nearby Rhynd Cafe and Events Venue.

The venue already offers weddings, a farmhouse sleeping up to nine guests, a gym, archery and clay pigeon shooting.

The application site is currently a mix of self-seeded trees and grassland, which is not used for agricultural purposes.

No objections were received.

