Drug deaths rise in Stirling and across Forth Valley

The number of people who died in Stirling as a result of drug use has risen over the last year.

Between January and March 2025, seven suspected drug-related deaths were recorded in the area, compared to three during the same period in 2024.

Across Forth Valley, 18 people died, compared to nine the year before.

The statistics were presented to Stirling Council’s Public Safety Committee during a meeting earlier today.

Chief inspector Natalie Cook, who is local police commander for Stirling, told committee members that these deaths were caused by “quite a spread of different types of drugs.”

She also said the people dying tend to be older men, some with existing health conditions that played a part in their deaths.

“What we’re seeing in Stirling and Forth Valley is replicated across the rest of Scotland,” said chief inspector Cook.

She added that the uptick in people dying locally is something police are “alert to.”

According to Scottish Government data, there were 308 suspected drug deaths in Scotland between January and March 2025 – 12 fewer than during the same period in 2024.

Drug crime rate has fallen

Overall, the number of recorded crimes related to drug harm and misuse in Stirling fell between 2023-24 and 2025-26.

Most notably, detections of people supplying drugs (including possession with intent) dropped by 41.9%.

During the committee meeting, Alasdair Tollemache, Green councillor for Dunblane and Bridge of Allan, said he regularly hears from constituents who say they see drug-dealing going on unchecked.

The police officers present asked councillors to encourage members of the public to always report suspected drug activity.

