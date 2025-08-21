Drug deaths rise in Stirling and across Forth Valley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drug deaths rise in Stirling and across Forth Valley

Police encouraged locals to report suspected drug-dealing.

By Alex Watson
Police in Stirling and Forth Valley say they are 'alert to' the increase in drug deaths. Image: DC Thomson

The number of people who died in Stirling as a result of drug use has risen over the last year.

Between January and March 2025, seven suspected drug-related deaths were recorded in the area, compared to three during the same period in 2024.

Across Forth Valley, 18 people died, compared to nine the year before.

The statistics were presented to Stirling Council’s Public Safety Committee during a meeting earlier today.

Chief inspector Natalie Cook, who is local police commander for Stirling, told committee members that these deaths were caused by “quite a spread of different types of drugs.”

She also said the people dying tend to be older men, some with existing health conditions that played a part in their deaths.

There were more than 300 suspected drug-related deaths in Scotland between January and March this year. Image: Police Scotland

“What we’re seeing in Stirling and Forth Valley is replicated across the rest of Scotland,” said chief inspector Cook.

She added that the uptick in people dying locally is something police are “alert to.”

According to Scottish Government data, there were 308 suspected drug deaths in Scotland between January and March 2025 – 12 fewer than during the same period in 2024.

Drug crime rate has fallen

Overall, the number of recorded crimes related to drug harm and misuse in Stirling fell between 2023-24 and 2025-26.

Most notably, detections of people supplying drugs (including possession with intent) dropped by 41.9%.

During the committee meeting, Alasdair Tollemache, Green councillor for Dunblane and Bridge of Allan, said he regularly hears from constituents who say they see drug-dealing going on unchecked.

The police officers present asked councillors to encourage members of the public to always report suspected drug activity.

