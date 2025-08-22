Craigie Hill Golf Club plan for 175 houses going on public display as council D-day draws near

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craigie Hill Golf Club plan for 175 houses going on public display as council D-day draws near

Craigie Hill Golf Club wants to give over nine holes to 175 new houses and turn its clubhouse into a 'community hub'

By Morag Lindsay
Craigie Hill golf clubhouse
Craigie Hill Golf Club is holding an open day to discuss its plans for housing and a community hub. Image: Bannerman Media

Craigie Hill Golf Club bosses are holding another open day as they await a ruling on a plan to build 175 houses on part of the Perth course.

The controversial planning application has generated more than 300 public comments.

Perth and Kinross councillors are expected to make a decision on the project in the autumn.

If it goes ahead, the Craigie Hill course would be reduced from 18 holes to nine – with the new homes built on the redundant land.

Of the 175 houses, 44% would be affordable and accessible properties.

The masterplan also includes a major revamp of the Craigie Hill clubhouse to create a new sports and community hub.

Architects drawing of modern flat roofed building on slope at Craigie Hill Golf Club
The proposed Craigie Hill Golf Club community hub. Image: McLaren, Murdoch and Hamilton/Perth and Kinross Council

This would provide space for activities, social events and meetings and connect to bike trails and pathways linked to the nearby Buckie Braes beauty spot.

The club says the changes are needed to safeguard the 114-year-old institution’s future.

It is currently running up annual losses of more than £25,000, despite the best efforts of volunteers.

Club captain Dave Mitchell said: “This is completely unsustainable, and the livelihoods of staff are on the line.”

Dave Mitchell standing next to display board showing location of new houses on golf course
Dave Mitchell. Image: Craigie Hill Golf Club

He added: “We have the support of adjoining landowners, and this will be a genuine cross-funded asset to Perth at no cost to the council or the local community.”

Hundreds have say on Craigie Hill Golf Club plans

The deadline for comments on the planning application closed in November 2024.

By then, there had been 324 public comments.

Of those, 215 are in support and 107 object.

Critics fear new housing will increase the risk of flooding in the Craigie area of Perth.

There are also concerns about the loss of greenbelt land.

Map showing the proposed location of the new housing on the north side of the Craigie Hill Golf Club course with city of Perth beyond
Map showing the proposed location of the new housing on the north side of the Craigie Hill Golf Club course. Image: Kilmac/Perth and Kinross Council

Supporters say the community hub will enrich the local area, while meeting a need for more housing.

The open day will be held at the Craigie Hill clubhouse next Thursday August 28 from 2-8pm.

The plans will be on show and representatives of both the golf club and development partners Kilmac will be there to answer questions.

They say they have already made changes to the designs following feedback from previous public events.

Mr Mitchell added: “This is going to be a significant asset to Perth and the wider community at a time when so many leisure facilities are being lost in the city.

“We are cautiously optimistic councillors will embrace this project.”

Conversation