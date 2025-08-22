Craigie Hill Golf Club plan for 175 houses going on public display as council D-day draws near

Craigie Hill Golf Club bosses are holding another open day as they await a ruling on a plan to build 175 houses on part of the Perth course.

The controversial planning application has generated more than 300 public comments.

Perth and Kinross councillors are expected to make a decision on the project in the autumn.

If it goes ahead, the Craigie Hill course would be reduced from 18 holes to nine – with the new homes built on the redundant land.

Of the 175 houses, 44% would be affordable and accessible properties.

The masterplan also includes a major revamp of the Craigie Hill clubhouse to create a new sports and community hub.

This would provide space for activities, social events and meetings and connect to bike trails and pathways linked to the nearby Buckie Braes beauty spot.

The club says the changes are needed to safeguard the 114-year-old institution’s future.

It is currently running up annual losses of more than £25,000, despite the best efforts of volunteers.

Club captain Dave Mitchell said: “This is completely unsustainable, and the livelihoods of staff are on the line.”

He added: “We have the support of adjoining landowners, and this will be a genuine cross-funded asset to Perth at no cost to the council or the local community.”

Hundreds have say on Craigie Hill Golf Club plans

The deadline for comments on the planning application closed in November 2024.

By then, there had been 324 public comments.

Of those, 215 are in support and 107 object.

Critics fear new housing will increase the risk of flooding in the Craigie area of Perth.

There are also concerns about the loss of greenbelt land.

Supporters say the community hub will enrich the local area, while meeting a need for more housing.

The open day will be held at the Craigie Hill clubhouse next Thursday August 28 from 2-8pm.

The plans will be on show and representatives of both the golf club and development partners Kilmac will be there to answer questions.

They say they have already made changes to the designs following feedback from previous public events.

Mr Mitchell added: “This is going to be a significant asset to Perth and the wider community at a time when so many leisure facilities are being lost in the city.

“We are cautiously optimistic councillors will embrace this project.”