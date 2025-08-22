Perth pub to become bedsits in boost to area ‘in need of improvement’

A former Perth pub is set to become bedsit accommodation.

Forty Four Bar and Late Lounge on Atholl Street closed two years ago.

Now planners have approved a bid to convert the premises into eight bedsit units.

It’s being spearheaded by Perth-based developer PGC Group.

The upper floors above Forty Four Bar used to be a hotel. They have already been turned into flats.

Each of the eight new units will have one room for living and sleeping with separate en suite facilities.

Some of the bedsits will have no windows, and will have to rely on a roof light for natural light.

There will be no parking spaces and no outdoor amenity ground.

However, Perth and Kinross Council planners say they do not envisage this being an issue for future Atholl Street residents.

“The units are unlikely to be occupied by families,” they say.

“And in any event, the occupiers would be fully aware of the limitations in amenity space when they take on leases or purchase the units.”

Boost for Atholl Street stretch of Perth Conservation Area

The development has been hailed as a boost for the run-down area.

Explaining their reasons for granting planning permission, the council says: “The site is located within the Perth Central Conservation Area and is identified as an area requiring improvement.

“The current streetscape along this section of Atholl Street does not make a positive contribution to the character of the conservation area and the principle of alterations to the site are welcomed.”

Forty Four Bar and Late Lounge closed in July 2023.

Management said it had been a privilege to host “memorable evenings filled with laughter, music, and camaraderie” for the previous two years, but circumstances beyond their control had made it impossible to continue.