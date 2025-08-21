News Main road in Glenrothes closed as emergency services at 2-car crash The incident happened on Leslie Road just before 2.30pm on Thursday. By Lindsey Hamilton August 21 2025, 3:23pm August 21 2025, 3:23pm Share Main road in Glenrothes closed as emergency services at 2-car crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5315502/two-vehicle-crash-glenrothes-leslie-road-a911/ Copy Link 0 comment One of the cars involved. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson A main road in Glenrothes has been shut after a two-vehicle crash. The collision happened on the A911 Leslie Road just before 2.30pm on Thursday. It is understood the road has been closed as emergency services deal with the incident. There are no details of casualties at this stage. Leslie Road, Glenrothes was closed for a short while. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Two cars were involved. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The Courier photographer Steve Brown was at the scene. He said: “Leslie Road was closed in one direction at Fife House. “I could see that two cars had been involved in the crash, with two fire engines still at the scene when I got there. “They headed off shortly afterwards and the cars were then being recovered. “The crash seems to have happened heading from Tulips roundabout into town on Leslie Road. “I saw one woman being treated at the scene in an ambulance.” A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 2.30pm reporting a two-vehicle crash on Leslie Road, Kirkcaldy. “We sent two appliances from Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy. “They remain at the scene.” Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.
