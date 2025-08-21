Main road in Glenrothes closed as emergency services at 2-car crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Main road in Glenrothes closed as emergency services at 2-car crash

The incident happened on Leslie Road just before 2.30pm on Thursday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
One of the cars involved. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
One of the cars involved. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A main road in Glenrothes has been shut after a two-vehicle crash.

The collision happened on the A911 Leslie Road just before 2.30pm on Thursday.

It is understood the road has been closed as emergency services deal with the incident.

There are no details of casualties at this stage.

Leslie Road, Glenrothes was closed for a short while. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Two cars were involved. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The Courier photographer Steve Brown was at the scene.

He said: “Leslie Road was closed in one direction at Fife House.

“I could see that two cars had been involved in the crash, with two fire engines still at the scene when I got there.

“They headed off shortly afterwards and the cars were then being recovered.

“The crash seems to have happened heading from Tulips roundabout into town on Leslie Road.

“I saw one woman being treated at the scene in an ambulance.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 2.30pm reporting a two-vehicle crash on Leslie Road, Kirkcaldy.

“We sent two appliances from Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy.

“They remain at the scene.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

