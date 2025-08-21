Main road in Glenrothes closed as emergency services at 2-car crash

A main road in Glenrothes has been shut after a two-vehicle crash.

The collision happened on the A911 Leslie Road just before 2.30pm on Thursday.

It is understood the road has been closed as emergency services deal with the incident.

There are no details of casualties at this stage.

The Courier photographer Steve Brown was at the scene.

He said: “Leslie Road was closed in one direction at Fife House.

“I could see that two cars had been involved in the crash, with two fire engines still at the scene when I got there.

“They headed off shortly afterwards and the cars were then being recovered.

“The crash seems to have happened heading from Tulips roundabout into town on Leslie Road.

“I saw one woman being treated at the scene in an ambulance.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 2.30pm reporting a two-vehicle crash on Leslie Road, Kirkcaldy.

“We sent two appliances from Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy.

“They remain at the scene.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.