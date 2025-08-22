Survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh wants ‘long overdue’ reforms to parole system

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh wants ‘long overdue’ reforms to parole system

Linda McDonald has cautiously welcomed the Scottish Government's new consultation on the subject.

Linda McDonald.
Linda McDonald.
By Lindsey Hamilton

The survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh says reforms to the parole system are “long overdue” as she cautiously welcomed a new consultation.

Linda McDonald believes there is a “long road ahead” before any changes to the system come into effect to help victims and their families.

She fears there will be nothing in place before her own attacker, McIntosh, goes before the panel again next year.

Scotland’s Justice Secretary Angela Constance launched the consultation on Wednesday in the wake of The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign for parole reform which is being supported by Linda.

Angela Constance speaks with The Courier reporter Sean O’Neil. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The survivor has been waiting years for changes to the system.

“I had hoped that some reform would have been implemented by now but that is not the case,” said Linda.

“I had expected there would be something in place by the end of this year at the latest but if there is a 12 week consultation period beginning now any reform is still some time away.

“It looks like it certainly won’t be in place for my own situation next year when my attacker Robbie McIntosh will again be eligible to apply for parole.

“Therefore yet again I will be faced with going through a very worrying and upsetting time if and when he goes for another parole hearing.”

‘A very detrimental effect on victims’

Despite her concerns about the timescale on reforms, Linda believes the new consultation may help bring the reforms she wants closer to reality.

“I accept it’s a step in the right direction if they are genuine about wanting to bring about reform,” she told The Courier.

Robbie McIntosh leaving Dundee Sheriff Court having been charged with attacking Linda in Templeton Woods. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I only hope that it comes soon, as the shambolic parole system we face in Scotland has a very detrimental effect on victims and their families.

“I survived, but eight years on we are no further forward in changing the system that allowed a convicted murderer out to leave me dying alone in the woods.”

McIntosh was on home leave from prison when he brutally attacked Linda in Templeton Woods.

Last year, Linda travelled from her home in Dundee through to Perth to attend the parole hearing of McIntosh – only for it to be deferred at the final moment.

Instances like those, and the regularity with which violent criminals appear before the panel, are two aspects of the system identified in the consultation for reform.

‘Time for talking has long passed’

Conservative Justice spokesperson Liam Kerr has backed Linda’s calls for quick action on reforms.

The North East MSP says the time for talking has passed and fears the consultation could delay change.

Liam Kerr MSP. Image: Scottish Parliament

“After 18 years of SNP oversight, Scotland’s justice system feels, to many, to be rigged to favour criminals over their victims,” said Mr Kerr.

“The A Voice for Victims campaign has been instrumental in securing a hard-won recognition from the justice secretary that the parole system must change.

“But as always with the SNP, there is a consultation, which many will worry is just another delaying tactic to run down the clock to the next election.

“The time for talking has long passed.

“The people of Scotland and victims of crime are demanding action without delay, during this parliament.”

