Survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh wants ‘long overdue’ reforms to parole system

The survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh says reforms to the parole system are “long overdue” as she cautiously welcomed a new consultation.

Linda McDonald believes there is a “long road ahead” before any changes to the system come into effect to help victims and their families.

She fears there will be nothing in place before her own attacker, McIntosh, goes before the panel again next year.

Scotland’s Justice Secretary Angela Constance launched the consultation on Wednesday in the wake of The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign for parole reform which is being supported by Linda.

The survivor has been waiting years for changes to the system.

“I had hoped that some reform would have been implemented by now but that is not the case,” said Linda.

“I had expected there would be something in place by the end of this year at the latest but if there is a 12 week consultation period beginning now any reform is still some time away.

“It looks like it certainly won’t be in place for my own situation next year when my attacker Robbie McIntosh will again be eligible to apply for parole.

“Therefore yet again I will be faced with going through a very worrying and upsetting time if and when he goes for another parole hearing.”

‘A very detrimental effect on victims’

Despite her concerns about the timescale on reforms, Linda believes the new consultation may help bring the reforms she wants closer to reality.

“I accept it’s a step in the right direction if they are genuine about wanting to bring about reform,” she told The Courier.

“I only hope that it comes soon, as the shambolic parole system we face in Scotland has a very detrimental effect on victims and their families.

“I survived, but eight years on we are no further forward in changing the system that allowed a convicted murderer out to leave me dying alone in the woods.”

McIntosh was on home leave from prison when he brutally attacked Linda in Templeton Woods.

Last year, Linda travelled from her home in Dundee through to Perth to attend the parole hearing of McIntosh – only for it to be deferred at the final moment.

Instances like those, and the regularity with which violent criminals appear before the panel, are two aspects of the system identified in the consultation for reform.

‘Time for talking has long passed’

Conservative Justice spokesperson Liam Kerr has backed Linda’s calls for quick action on reforms.

The North East MSP says the time for talking has passed and fears the consultation could delay change.

“After 18 years of SNP oversight, Scotland’s justice system feels, to many, to be rigged to favour criminals over their victims,” said Mr Kerr.

“The A Voice for Victims campaign has been instrumental in securing a hard-won recognition from the justice secretary that the parole system must change.

“But as always with the SNP, there is a consultation, which many will worry is just another delaying tactic to run down the clock to the next election.

“The time for talking has long passed.

“The people of Scotland and victims of crime are demanding action without delay, during this parliament.”