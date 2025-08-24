Best-rated nurseries in Angus revealed

The best-rated nurseries in Angus have been revealed.

Information collated by The Courier’s data team shows which of the council area’s 42 nurseries rank best among inspectors.

The Care Inspectorate visits childcare providers – including nurseries and childminders – across the country, grading areas of operation using a scale from 6 (excellent) to 1 (unsatisfactory).

We take a look at the highest-performing nurseries in Angus based on their average score during their most recent inspections.

List of best-rated Angus nurseries

During the most recent inspections, 16 nurseries in Angus received the same average grade of five from the Care Inspectorate, receiving no complaints.

Of these, seven are operated by the local authority and one by D&A College, while eight are privately owned.

These nurseries are listed below:

Charleston Pre-School Playgroup, near Glamis

Last inspected in April 2023, the nursery is located in Charleston – just outside Glamis – and provides care for up to 22 children.

Officials said children were “very happy and fully immersed” in a wide range of play experiences during the visit.

Ferryden Playgroup, near Montrose

During the most recent visit to the Ferryden service, inspectors found a responsive staff team that showed kindness.

They also highlighted the “well-resourced” open-plan play space during the May 2024 inspection.

Muirfield Playgroup, Arbroath

Located in Muirfield Primary School in Arbroath, the council-run playgroup was praised for giving children very nurturing and supportive care.

The May 2022 inspection report added: “Parents told us they were impressed with the wide range of resources that were on offer, both inside and out.”

Panmure Pre-School, Carnoustie

Registered to provide care for up to 30 children, Panmure Pre-School was last inspected in January 2023.

During the visit, inspectors found “significant strengths” across the board at the Carnoustie service.

They also said staff had built strong relationships with children and families.

Burnside Pre-School Class, Carnoustie

Registered to care for 45 children at any one time, Burnside Pre-School Class in Carnoustie was last inspected in January 2024.

Inspectors said that children were confident in leading their own play and learning at the nursery.

They also highlighted the wide range of resources that supported quality play and learning.

Rompers Nursery, Montrose

Located in Montrose, Rompers Nursery can provide care to a maximum of 62 children.

During an inspection in February 2025, officials said that children had regular opportunities to take part in play and learning at the beach and at a local woodland

area.

Additionally, they found interactions between staff and children were nurturing, warm and caring.

Hayshead Playgroup, Arbroath

Found at the Abbey View Campus, Hayshead Playgroup received its last visit in March 2019.

Inspectors praised the management of the service and the staff team for creating a welcoming, relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

Little Beehive Nursery (Angus) Limited, Montrose

Little Beehive Nursery in Montrose can provide care for up to 55 children from birth until the age of nine.

Spread across three playrooms, the service was last inspected in March 2024.

The nursery environment was safe, clean, homely and well-maintained, according to officials.

Helping Hands Nursery, D&A College, Arbroath

Provided by the Dundee and Angus College board of management, Helping Hands Nursery provides care to a maximum of 52 children.

Inspectors said that staff were passionate and motivated to provide high-quality experiences for children during their visit in June 2023.

Strathmore Pre-School Class, Forfar

Strathmore Pre-School Class, based in Forfar, was last inspected in September 2018.

During that visit, inspectors said the quality of care and support at the nursery was “very good”.

Northmuir Pre-School Class, Kirriemuir

Located at Northmuir Primary School in Kirriemuir, the pre-school class can provide care for up to 72 children at once.

In November 2022, inspectors said children were developing curiosities, imaginations, and creativity both indoors and outdoors with support from a skilled staff team.

Monikie Pre-School Class, Monikie

Staff worked well together as a team and were enthusiastic about the service, according to inspectors during their most recent visit to Monikie nursery.

“Children led their own play through a balance of planned and spontaneous play experiences,” the October 2023 report added.

Carmyllie Pre-School Class, Arbroath

Care Inspectorate officials last visited the nursery in January 2018.

During the visit, parents told inspectors: “We are very happy with the nursery,” adding: “It’s a fantastic space and the staff couldn’t be better.”

Carnoustie Early Learning and Childcare Centre

Visited in March 2025, the Angus Council service provides care to a maximum of 70 children not yet attending primary school.

Children were happy and confident during the visit, and inspectors said they experienced daily access to outdoor play and fresh air.

Forfar Early Learning and Childcare Centre

Also provided by Angus Council, the Taylor Street service scored “very good” across the board when inspectors visited in April 2022.

“Children had opportunities to develop their independence and critical thinking skills and be creative,” the report said.

Little Leapers Nursery School, Arbroath

Last but not least, Little Leapers Nursery School in Arbroath also received an average grade of five during its last inspection in June 2024.

Inspectors found that children experienced warm, caring and nurturing support from staff.

They also said that children built strong connections to their local community through regular trips, visits and walks around their surrounding areas.

The Courier has also revealed the five best-rated care homes in Angus using Care Inspectorate data

All information correct at the time of publishing. You can compare childcare performance in Angus and across Scotland using The Courier’s tracker.