Fate of dormant Stirlingshire fire station to be decided by end of year

Crianlarich fire station’s future will be sealed in December, it has been confirmed.

An ongoing 12-week public consultation over the dormant facility’s proposed closure is due to end on September 16.

An in-person meeting for residents has also been scheduled on September 4 at Crianlarich Village Hall.

The consultation responses will be reviewed between October and November, before the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) board makes a final decision on the closure in December.

Lee Turnock, SFRS area commander for Clackmannanshire, Fife and Stirling, said the fire service anticipated the closure of Crianlarich fire station would save £13,000 annually in running costs, as well as avoiding £2,000 a year in capital investment.

Village served by three nearby fire stations

Crianlarich is one of eight long-term dormant SFRS sites across Scotland.

It has been non-operational for around a decade and has no existing employees.

A long-term dormant station is defined as having been unable to maintain enough staff for an extended period, and where all reasonable steps have been taken to recruit a viable crew.

The village of Crianlarich and its surroundings are currently served by Tyndrum Community Fire Station, around five miles away.

Volunteer firefighters based at Bridge of Orchy and Dalmally are also within reach if their help is required.

Members of the public can take part in the SFRS consultation online until September 16.

