News Crash closes A92 in north-east Fife Traffic built in both directions north of the Melville Lodges Roundabout. By Andrew Robson August 21 2025, 3:48pm August 21 2025, 3:48pm The Letham junction on the A92 in north-east Fife. Image: Google Street View A crash caused delays on the A92 in north-east Fife. Traffic built in both directions after the collision north of the Melville Lodges roundabout near Ladybank on Thursday afternoon. The northbound carriageway was closed for over an hour following the crash at 3.15pm. Queues of traffic in both directions at 3.40pm following the crash. Image: Google Maps The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they assisted police at the scene, close to the Letham junction. It is not known if there are any injuries at this time. Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.
