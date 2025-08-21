Crash closes A92 in north-east Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Crash closes A92 in north-east Fife

Traffic built in both directions north of the Melville Lodges Roundabout.

By Andrew Robson
The Letham junction on the A92 in north-east Fife.
The Letham junction on the A92 in north-east Fife. Image: Google Street View

A crash caused delays on the A92 in north-east Fife.

Traffic built in both directions after the collision north of the Melville Lodges roundabout near Ladybank on Thursday afternoon.

The northbound carriageway was closed for over an hour following the crash at 3.15pm.

Queues of traffic in both directions at 3.40pm following the crash on the A92 in north-east Fife
Queues of traffic in both directions at 3.40pm following the crash. Image: Google Maps

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they assisted police at the scene, close to the Letham junction.

It is not known if there are any injuries at this time.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

More from News

Connor Mackay
Blairgowrie pervert snared by paedophile hunters has no 'fixation' on children, court hears
Alana Thomson has been reported missing from Perth. Image: Police Scotland/DC Thomson
Concern for woman missing from Perth city centre
Cairnview Windows and Doors is a real family firm for Cheryl Turner. L-R with daughter Keira, son Euan and partner Mike Anderson. Image: Due North Creatives
Why boss of Perth family business doesn’t let her kids call her mum at…
Rhynd Farm, near Leuchars, features in this week's planning ahead
Fife Planning Ahead: Caravan site approved for country wedding venue
Progress is being made at the Feddinch golf development near St Andrews
Drone footage reveals new St Andrews golf resort progress six months after approval
Ugur 'Jack' Emre outside Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Teenager sexually assaulted by St Andrews takeaway boss 'so angry' her abuser is 'walking…
Linda McDonald.
Survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh wants 'long overdue' reforms to parole system
David Graham Fife councillor
Why disgraced Fife councillor kept job after guilty verdict – despite law change
Darquhillan house, Auchterarder
Gleneagles Hotel boss in bid to demolish £2.4m Auchterarder mansion
Josh McBride
Coked-up Fife teen sentenced for fireball car crash

Conversation