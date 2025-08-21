Delays on M90 in Fife as AC/DC fans head to Murrayfield

Drivers endured half-hour delays on the M90 in Fife as AC/DC fans made their way to Murrayfield.

Queues built up on the southbound approach to the Queensferry Crossing on Thursday afternoon.

Traffic Scotland reported 30-minute delays between the bridge and Junction 3 Halbeath at 5.30pm.

Google traffic data showed queues of traffic beyond Crossgates.

Traffic Scotland posted on X: “If you’re heading to AC/DC tonight at Murrayfield the M90 Southbound still looks like the Highway To Hell…

“Travel time currently is Appx 30 mins.”

The traffic had cleared by 7.15pm on Thursday.