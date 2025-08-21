News Delays on M90 in Fife as AC/DC fans head to Murrayfield Queues built on the M90 southbound from Crossgates to the Queensferry Crossing. By Andrew Robson August 21 2025, 6:31pm August 21 2025, 6:31pm Share Delays on M90 in Fife as AC/DC fans head to Murrayfield Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5315850/delays-m90-fife-ac-dc-murrayfield/ Copy Link 0 comment Queues of traffic on the M90 in Fife. Image: Traffic Scotland Drivers endured half-hour delays on the M90 in Fife as AC/DC fans made their way to Murrayfield. Queues built up on the southbound approach to the Queensferry Crossing on Thursday afternoon. Traffic Scotland reported 30-minute delays between the bridge and Junction 3 Halbeath at 5.30pm. Google traffic data showed queues of traffic beyond Crossgates. Traffic on the M90 in Fife. Image: Traffic Scotland The traffic is as far back as Crossagates. Image: Google Maps Traffic Scotland posted on X: “If you’re heading to AC/DC tonight at Murrayfield the M90 Southbound still looks like the Highway To Hell… “Travel time currently is Appx 30 mins.” The traffic had cleared by 7.15pm on Thursday.
