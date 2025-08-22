Concern for woman missing from Perth city centre

Police are appealing for help to trace a woman who has been reported missing from Perth.

Alana Thomson was last seen around 8pm on Thursday August 21 in the city centre.

She is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of slim build with long black hair, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black flared jogging bottoms.

Inspector Linsey Burnett from Carnoustie Police Office said: “We are very concerned about Alana’s wellbeing, and it is vital that anyone with information regarding her whereabouts comes forward.

“We would also appeal directly to Alana to please get in touch with someone to confirm that you are safe and well.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland quoting incident number 3625 of Thursday, 21 August 2025.”