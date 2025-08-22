40-minute delays on A9 south of Perth after crash

Drivers have faced 40 minute-delays after the A9 northbound was shut south of Perth after a crash.

The road near Tibbermore was fully closed shortly before 9am and fully reopened an hour later.

It comes as the road is expected to be busy with traffic heading to Scone for the second day of the Scone Palace International Horse Trials.

Traffic Scotland posted on X: “The A9 has fully reopened at Tibbermore heading northbound after an earlier road traffic incident.”

Amey NE Trunk Roads posted on X: “NB Tibbermore has now been reopened following earlier RTC.

“Delays of 41 minutes remain in the area.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 08:26 to attend a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A9 near Tibbermore.

“We dispatched two ambulances to the scene.

“We transported one patient to Ninewells Hospital and one patient to Perth Royal Infirmary.”