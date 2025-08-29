Survivor of Dundee murderer left furious at government’s World’s End serial killer defence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Survivor of Dundee murderer left furious at government’s World’s End serial killer defence

Linda McDonald couldn't believe the Scottish Government used the case of serial killer Angus Sinclair to defend the justice system.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Angus Sinclair. Image: Crown Office.
The survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh has reacted with fury after a Scottish Government official used the notorious World’s End serial killer as a defence of the justice system.

Linda McDonald had written to Justice Secretary Angela Constance detailing the emotional trauma victims of violent crime experience during parole bids, calling for long-awaited reforms.

The grandmother has advocated for whole life sentences to be introduced in Scotland for extreme cases like McIntosh.

Linda McDonald has slammed Scotland’s ‘broken’ parole system. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

She was left for dead by the murderer who attacked her while he was on home leave from prison in 2017 and now must deal with the fear of his parole consideration every two years.

Unlike England and Wales, Scotland does not currently have whole life sentences.

In response to her letter, Linda received a reply on behalf of Ms Constance which held up the case of Sinclair as a defence of Scotland’s sentencing capabilities.

In 2014, The World’s End killer was sentenced to 37 years in jail at the age of 69, before dying in prison five years later – something the letter described to Linda as “effectively” a whole life sentence as he would not be eligible for parole until he was over 100 years old.

He had been in prison since 1982 for other crimes.

The case of Angus Sinclair

In 1961, at the age of 16, Sinclair was convicted of murdering his seven-year-old neighbour Catherine Reehill and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

He only served six years.

Sinclair was back in court in 1982, pleading guilty to 11 charges of rape and indecent assault, although he admitted his victims could be in the hundreds.

He was sentenced to life in prison.

Christine Eadie (left) and Helen Scott, who were murdered by Angus Sinclair in 1977.

Almost 20 years later, as he was being prepared for parole, evidence was found that connected him to the 1978 murder of Mary Gallacher in Glasgow.

In 2001 he was found guilty of that crime.

Three years later, in 2004, technological advancements put the serial killer in the frame for the infamous World’s End murders.

The first case against Sinclair for killing teenagers Christine Eadie and Helen Scott in 1977 collapsed when it went to court forty years later in 2007.

But a change in double jeopardy laws saw the notorious killer finally convicted of the World’s End murders in 2014.

Justice secretary ‘too busy’ to reply

Linda has been left furious by the reply which holds Sinclair’s conviction up as an argument against her calls for the introduction of whole life sentence legislation

She said: “After emailing Angela Constance, who was too busy to reply personally, I received a response from someone on her behalf giving me a brief summary of an example of the whole life bill.

“The person used the case of one of the most notorious serial killers in Scottish history to defend their system.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Sinclair was sentenced over a decade ago so I find it really stupid and offensive to use his case as an example of our justice system.

“To try to use a notorious serial killer as an example of how they think the system works is unbelievable.

“It’s because of the broken system, which continues to get worse, that I was attacked and almost killed by a convicted killer.

“Sinclair was never actually given a whole life sentence – we need these to ensure that people like him and McIntosh who was allowed out to attack me – never get the chance to leave prison to commit a further violent crime.

“Shame on this numpty for the insensitivity of writing this to me.

“I’ll know in future to not bother ever writing to Angela Constance.

“Actions always speak louder and I’m still waiting for change over eight years on [from her attack].”

‘Your voice matters deeply’

The response came from a member of the government team leading on parole policy in Scotland.

They said: “I thought it would be helpful to note that under Scotland’s current system, courts already have the power to impose sentences that effectively amount to whole life terms.

“For example, Angus Sinclair received a 37-year punishment at age 69, meaning he would not have been eligible for parole until over 100.

“He died in custody at age 73.”

Linda McDonald. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

The government aid did however recognise the trauma that can be caused by repeated parole hearings.

“Your voice matters deeply, and I am truly grateful for your continued advocacy,” they wrote to Linda.

“I understand how challenging it can be for victims to navigate the criminal justice system, and it is vital that we provide comprehensive support to those affected.

“I also want to acknowledge the re-traumatising impact that repeated parole hearings
can have.”

Last week the Scottish Government launched a consultation on parole reform.

Aimed at considering transparency and communication issues that plague victims in the current process it comes in the wake of The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign which has called for these much-needed reforms.

Conversation