Council leaders issue joint ‘misinformation’ plea ahead of Perth asylum seeker protests

Perth and Kinross Council’s political leaders have urged residents to ignore “misinformation” about asylum seekers.

They have issued a joint statement asking locals to “look beyond the misleading headlines and misinformation”.

They say they are standing “united in reaffirming our status as council of sanctuary”.

It comes ahead of a second planned protest in two weeks outside the Radisson Hotel in Perth on Saturday.

In response, Perth Against Racism has organised a counter-protest.

Perth and Kinross-shire SNP MP Pete Wishart has also hit out at the planned protest.

He said: “Perth is a welcoming and accommodating small city which has always enjoyed good community relations.

“We do not want anything to happen that will compromise that reputation.

“I think people forget that the people in that hotel have travelled thousands of miles to escape violent conflict and horrific oppression.

“The last thing they need is to be frightened by people angrily waving placards telling them to go home.”

On Wednesday, the council released a 1,400-word response to some of the questions asked in a series of recent freedom of information requests about asylum seekers.

Earlier this month, council chiefs said speculation Perth could accommodate up to 250 extra people was false.

According to the local authority, there are currently 191 asylum seekers housed at two hotels in the city.

Council criticises Perth protests against asylum seekers

After a protest in Perth on August 9, one of the organisers, Lee Stronach, told The Courier that Perth and the UK were “being overrun with illegal, undocumented immigrants”.

He added that “Perth is no longer safe” and claimed the protest was “nothing about racism at all”.

However, the council leaders’ statement said welcoming asylum seekers was “part of our history and who we are”.

The statement has been sent out on behalf of council leader Grant Laing (SNP), Provost Xander McDade (Independent), Councillor John Duff (Conservative leader), Councillor Peter Barrett (Lib Dem leader), and Bailie Alasdair Bailey (Labour leader).

It said: “As the political leaders of Perth and Kinross Council, we stand united in reaffirming our status as a council of sanctuary.

“Something which builds on the long tradition of our communities welcoming people seeking safety.

“For generations, the people of Perth and Kinross have willingly opened their doors to those forced to flee conflict and persecution – from Belgian refugees during the First World War, to those who helped British armed forces in Afghanistan and, more recently, welcoming refugees from Ukraine following Russia’s illegal invasion.

“We defend the right to peaceful protest, but protests targeted at those who in many cases have lost their homes and family members to war, does not reflect the compassion, solidarity and fairness our communities are known for.

“That is why we are asking all residents to look beyond the misleading headlines and misinformation and treat those seeking refuge in our area the same way they would hope to be treated.”