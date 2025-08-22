Council leaders issue joint ‘misinformation’ plea ahead of Perth asylum seeker protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Council leaders issue joint ‘misinformation’ plea ahead of Perth asylum seeker protests

It comes ahead of a planned protest on Saturday.

By Finn Nixon
Anti-immigration protesters demonstrate outside the Radisson Blu Hotel on Leonard Street in Perth
Anti-asylum seeker protesters demonstrate outside the Radisson Blu Hotel on Leonard Street in Perth. Image: Ethan Williams

Perth and Kinross Council’s political leaders have urged residents to ignore “misinformation” about asylum seekers.

They have issued a joint statement asking locals to “look beyond the misleading headlines and misinformation”.

They say they are standing “united in reaffirming our status as council of sanctuary”.

It comes ahead of a second planned protest in two weeks outside the Radisson Hotel in Perth on Saturday.

In response, Perth Against Racism has organised a counter-protest.

Perth and Kinross-shire SNP MP Pete Wishart has also hit out at the planned protest.

He said: “Perth is a welcoming and accommodating small city which has always enjoyed good community relations.

“We do not want anything to happen that will compromise that reputation.

“I think people forget that the people in that hotel have travelled thousands of miles to escape violent conflict and horrific oppression.

“The last thing they need is to be frightened by people angrily waving placards telling them to go home.”

On Wednesday, the council released a 1,400-word response to some of the questions asked in a series of recent freedom of information requests about asylum seekers.

Earlier this month, council chiefs said speculation Perth could accommodate up to 250 extra people was false.

According to the local authority, there are currently 191 asylum seekers housed at two hotels in the city.

Council criticises Perth protests against asylum seekers

After a protest in Perth on August 9, one of the organisers, Lee Stronach, told The Courier that Perth and the UK were “being overrun with illegal, undocumented immigrants”.

He added that “Perth is no longer safe” and claimed the protest was “nothing about racism at all”.

However, the council leaders’ statement said welcoming asylum seekers was “part of our history and who we are”.

Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing.
Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing has put his name to the joint statement. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The statement has been sent out on behalf of council leader Grant Laing (SNP), Provost Xander McDade (Independent), Councillor John Duff (Conservative leader), Councillor Peter Barrett (Lib Dem leader), and Bailie Alasdair Bailey (Labour leader).

It said: “As the political leaders of Perth and Kinross Council, we stand united in reaffirming our status as a council of sanctuary.

“Something which builds on the long tradition of our communities welcoming people seeking safety.

“For generations, the people of Perth and Kinross have willingly opened their doors to those forced to flee conflict and persecution – from Belgian refugees during the First World War, to those who helped British armed forces in Afghanistan and, more recently, welcoming refugees from Ukraine following Russia’s illegal invasion.

“We defend the right to peaceful protest, but protests targeted at those who in many cases have lost their homes and family members to war, does not reflect the compassion, solidarity and fairness our communities are known for.

“That is why we are asking all residents to look beyond the misleading headlines and misinformation and treat those seeking refuge in our area the same way they would hope to be treated.”

More from News

Poundland is on the second floor of the Wellgate.
Poundland to shut Dundee Wellgate store after more than 20 years
Changes are planned for lane markings at the Swallow Roundabout.
Planned changes at Dundee's Swallow Roundabout cancelled days before start date
Auchingarrich wildlife park set in hills around Comrie
EXCLUSIVE: Perthshire wildlife park probed by police over claims turkeys battered to death
Paramedics are also at the scene.
Dundee city centre 'street fight' sparks police response
5
Griffin Forestry Estate, near Aberfeldy. Image: Savills
Perthshire forestry estate with wind farm sells for £145 million
Inside Buck's Bar in St Andrews as it opens
First look as US-themed restaurant Buck's Bar opens in St Andrews
Angus Carers Centre.
'Shock' as Angus Carers Centre forced to shut after infestation of rats
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Cannabis driver and prison death probe
Ann Cowie with her daughter Kym at the location of Dundee firm Primero Contracts' proposed development in Angus, near Tealing.
EXCLUSIVE: Angus resident slams Dundee firm's plans to move HQ 'in front of my…
The A9 near Findo Gask. Image: Google Maps
Drivers delayed on A9 south of Perth for 2nd time in a day after…

Conversation