News Best pictures as Dundee’s Greenfield Academy marks first official day The new school is a merger between Braeview Academy and Craigie High School. Some of the pupils arriving at Dundee's newest school. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. By Laura Devlin and Kim Cessford August 22 2025, 11:03am August 22 2025, 11:03am Share Best pictures as Dundee’s Greenfield Academy marks first official day Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5316043/best-pictures-as-dundees-greenfield-academy-marks-first-official-day/ Copy Link 0 comment Dundee’s newest secondary school Greenfield Academy has officially opened. The £100m school replaces Braeview Academy and Craigie High School and is part of the wider Drumgeith Community Campus. Construction of the state-of-the-art facility began in summer 2023. It has a pupil roll of around 1,500 and will be led by former Morgan Academy head teacher Johnny Lothian. The Courier’s photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the moment pupils walked through the door of Greenfield Academy for the first time. Pipers welcome pupils to their new school. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. Pupils arrive for the first day at Greenfield Academy. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. Greenfield Academy is a merger between Braeview Academy and Craigie High School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. Today is the official first day of term. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. The school has a pupil roll of around 1,500. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. Staff are excited to get started. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. The pupils were all smiles. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. The new school gets a thumbs up. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. The pupils arriving for their first day. Image: Kim/Cessford DC Thomson. The pupils got an extended summer break. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. Greenfield Academy is built on the site of the former St Saviour’s High School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. It took a little over two years to build the school. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Conversation