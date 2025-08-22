Best pictures as Dundee’s Greenfield Academy marks first official day

Dundee’s newest secondary school Greenfield Academy has officially opened.

The £100m school replaces Braeview Academy and Craigie High School and is part of the wider Drumgeith Community Campus.

Construction of the state-of-the-art facility began in summer 2023.

It has a pupil roll of around 1,500 and will be led by former Morgan Academy head teacher Johnny Lothian.

The Courier’s photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the moment pupils walked through the door of Greenfield Academy for the first time.