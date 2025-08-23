What next for old Monifieth High School as drone footage captures new £66.5m campus from above?

Monifieth High School pupils are settling into their new £66.5 million learning campus.

The 1200-pupil secondary welcomed children to its classrooms on Thursday.

Construction of the Passivhaus-designed school began in May 2023.

Options for the replacement of Monifieth High were first considered by Angus Council as far back as 2018.

Those included plans for a tri-council ‘super school’ project involving Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross.

But in 2019, the idea of the western gateway development collapsed.

Angus Council secured Scottish Government funding for around half the building costs of the new Monifieth campus the following year.

But costs jumped £15m in the three years between the project being approved and work starting on site.

What happens now with the old Monifieth High School building?

Completion of the new learning campus marks the successful realisation, on schedule, of the project’s first phase.

Robertson Construction Tayside will now turn its attention to the 46-year-old former school building.

Drone footage clearly shows how it has been extended over the years.

Angus Council will shortly decommission the building and hand it over to the contractor for demolition.

It is already surrounded by fencing in preparation for the phase two works.

These next steps will also involve the formation of the bus drop-off area and the main pedestrian route to the school.

Synthetic and grass pitches will also be completed, as well as garden areas.

“Phase two will take approximately 12 months to complete from handover to Robertson Construction Tayside,” said the council.

Courier photographer Steve Brown captured images of the new and old Monifieth High School buildings.