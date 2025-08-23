What next for old Monifieth High School as drone footage captures new £66.5m campus from above?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

What next for old Monifieth High School as drone footage captures new £66.5m campus from above?

Completion of the new 1,200-pupil secondary marks the successful realisation, on schedule, of phase one of Angus Council's Monifieth learning campus.

By Graham Brown

Monifieth High School pupils are settling into their new £66.5 million learning campus.

The 1200-pupil secondary welcomed children to its classrooms on Thursday.

Construction of the Passivhaus-designed school began in May 2023.

Options for the replacement of Monifieth High were first considered by Angus Council as far back as 2018.

The new Monifieth learning campus in the background beside the former high school.
Phase two of the Monifieth learning campus project will see the demolition of the 46-year-old high school building. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Those included plans for a tri-council ‘super school’ project involving Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross.

But in 2019, the idea of the western gateway development collapsed.

Angus Council secured Scottish Government funding for around half the building costs of the new Monifieth campus the following year.

But costs jumped £15m in the three years between the project being approved and work starting on site.

What happens now with the old Monifieth High School building?

Completion of the new learning campus marks the successful realisation, on schedule, of the project’s first phase.

Robertson Construction Tayside will now turn its attention to the 46-year-old former school building.

Drone footage clearly shows how it has been extended over the years.

Angus Council will shortly decommission the building and hand it over to the contractor for demolition.

The old Monifeith High School which closed after 46 years and will now be demolished.
Angus Council will now decommission the former Monifieth High School. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It is already surrounded by fencing in preparation for the phase two works.

These next steps will also involve the formation of the bus drop-off area and the main pedestrian route to the school.

Synthetic and grass pitches will also be completed, as well as garden areas.

“Phase two will take approximately 12 months to complete from handover to Robertson Construction Tayside,” said the council.

Courier photographer Steve Brown captured images of the new and old Monifieth High School buildings.
An aerial shot of the new Monifieth learning campus building.
An aerial shot of the new Monifieth learning campus building.
The outdoor space at the new Monifieth campus early learning centre.
Outdoor space in the Monifieth campus early learning centre.
A view inside the new Monifieth High School.
Inside the new Monifieth High School.
Monifieth learning campus and the former high school building in the foreground.
Sports pitches and bus parking will be created on the site of the former Monifieth High School.
The inside of the new Monifieth learning campus early years facility.
Inside the Monifieth learning campus early years facility.
Monifieth High head teacher Clair Thomson with house captains Rebecca Anderson, Lachlan Henderson and Abigail Thomson and the new influx of S1 pupils on the opening day.
Monifieth High head teacher Clair Thomson with house captains Rebecca Anderson, Lachlan Henderson and Abigail Thomson and the new influx of S1 pupils.

More from News

Edinburgh High Court sign
Trio jailed for Glenrothes machete attack on wrong man
The New Picture House in St Andrews is reopening soon
Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake's St Andrews sports bar and cinema to open within…
A Place for Everyone came into operation on Burnside Drive in Arbroath this month. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
5 reasons Arbroath’s £14m Place for Everyone has provoked controversy
The newly-formed Angus Pride group.
Angus Pride 2025: All you need to know about first event including line-up and…
Derek Shaw throwing sweets in the air
Dundee's 'Willy Wonka' sweetie boss on hanging up his apron after 65 years
David Huisman who owns Perthshire Garden Railway.
What inspired Auchterarder family to build 1,200m model railway in their garden?
Ali and John Easson in their crop of hemp, near Kirriemuir
Angus 'hemprepreneur' hosts 'wonder crop' open day
Forter Haugh in Glenisla is a splendid setting for a Highland Games. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Great pictures from 154th Glenisla Highland Games
Finn Nixon with the Ember bus at Aberdeen Airport. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
I took the new Ember bus from Dundee to Aberdeen Airport - did the…
Fans of Raith Rovers ahead of the Fife Derby at Starks Park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best photos as fans turn out for first Fife derby of season

Conversation