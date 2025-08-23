Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake’s St Andrews sports bar and cinema to open within weeks

Work to transform St Andrews cinema to include a sports bar is almost complete.

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake’s company T-Squared Social has confirmed the New Picture House will reopen in the next few weeks.

It closed for a major refurbishment in September last year.

And the company said it hoped to reopen in time for the 2025 summer season.

However, the transformation has taken slightly longer than expected.

A spokesperson for T-Squared Social said this week an official reopening date has not been set.

But they hope to unveil the changes towards the end of September or beginning of October, depending on progress.

However, those hoping for a glimpse of the superstar co-owners are likely to be disappointed.

St Andrews cinema reopening to be quiet affair

A red carpet opening event is not on the cards – at least, so far.

Instead, the owners are said to be in favour of a quiet, soft launch.

Planning permission to turn the B-listed building into a “premium sports and entertainment gastro pub” was granted in July 2024.

An alcohol licence was also granted.

At the time, New Picture House managing director David Morris said the change was the only way to keep the venue economically viable.

From local backlash to community backing

The plans initially prompted local backlash.

Residents were alarmed at the thought of losing St Andrews’ only cinema.

However, a petition signed by more than 12,500 people prompted a rethink.

And fresh designs won the community’s backing.

Rather than leaving just one small cinema screen, as originally proposed, developers will retain two.

The final result is set to be “a blended cinema, dining and entertainment offering”.

How the New Picture House transformation will look

Cinema three will be retained, with improvements to seating and technology.

Meanwhile, the seating in cinema two will be replaced with comfortable seat groupings with an area for electronic darts.

And the main auditorium (cinema one) will retain the large screen to show films.

However, it will be multi-functional with a range of sports simulators including golf, rugby, lacrosse and football.

The seating there will be flexible, changing to suit the auditorium’s use on a day-to-day basis.

The auditorium’s character is also being protected with existing ceiling, walls and stage features retained.

And the cinema’s upper level will stay as it is, with more than 300 seats retained for film lovers.